No charges for police who killed Molotov-throwing man

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – North Carolina police officers who shot and killed a man in May as he threw Molotov cocktails and set cars on fire near a police station will not face charges, prosecutors said Monday.

The office of Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman has released the results of an investigation into the officers’ use of force. Citing an imminent risk to officers and the public, Freeman’s report said that “the deadly use of force was not unlawful and therefore there is no legal basis for pursuing criminal charges,” news outlets reported.

Reuel Rodriguez-Nuñez, 37, was videotaped throwing cups filled with a flammable substance at police officers and their vehicles on May 7 in a parking lot next to a district police station in Raleigh, North Carolina. His family said he was having a mental health crisis.

In body camera film material released by police in June, a cop sprints into the parking lot and appears to be chasing Rodriguez-Nuñez, who is standing next to several smoldering vehicles. Ahead are at least three other agents.

Chief Officer PW Coates swears repeatedly and yells “Do it! Do it!” to Rodriguez-Nuñez, as another officer tells him to put his hands on his head. Coates approaches Rodriguez-Nuñez within the length of a parking lot and says to his colleagues, “Give me the green light.” At that In a moment, Rodriguez-Nuñez throws a Molotov cocktail at Coates and the four officers open fire.

“Despite what may be unprofessional conduct by one of the officers, there is no reason to pursue criminal charges,” Freeman said. “I would expect the department to look at this from a policy violation and determination standpoint if disciplinary action is appropriate.”

Rodriguez-Nunez’s family has called for changes in police policy, saying officers have not treated the situation as a mental health crisis.

“It didn’t have to end like this,” said Jasiel Rodriguez-Nuñez. “My brother… just sent a message about his mental illness. It was a way of speaking out in his mind. He had a breakdown.”

