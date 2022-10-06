No Bootable Devices Found – Fixing the No Bootable Devices Found Error Message

If you are getting the no bootable devices found error message on your PC, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a look at the problem, the causes, and the solution. You’ll also find tips for troubleshooting the issue.

Problem

If you’re having a problem with No Bootable Devices on your computer, the first thing to do is try to determine the source of the problem. If the issue is coming from the system disk, it could be due to a loose connection between the system disk and the computer. Check the power cord and try unplugging it – if the issue still persists, try to contact a computer repair technician for help.

A damaged motherboard slot or a storage device can also cause the No Bootable Devices error. Fortunately, the problem can be fixed. In many cases, a simple BIOS setup menu walkthrough should fix the error. A data recovery specialist may be needed for more advanced settings, such as setting up the network interface.

The most common cause of this problem is a damaged hard drive. Physical damage to the hard drive will require a new device. If the hard drive is broken, a computer technician will not be able to repair it. Otherwise, you can try using a data recovery tool such as Eases Data Recovery Wizard. This data recovery software will create a bootable USB drive and restore your files in a WinPE environment.

Cause

The No Bootable Devices Found error message appears when your BIOS is unable to find a bootable OS or HDD or SSD. This can be caused by a number of problems, including an incorrectly configured boot order or a failing battery. In this situation, you may have to reset your computer or restore the default BIOS settings. The main goal of troubleshooting a bootable device error message is to find the root because so that you can fix the problem before your computer goes awry.

One of the most common causes of No Bootable Devices Found error message is a faulty or damaged boot disk MBR sector. The good news is that the problem is easy to solve if you have a working SATA/IDE cable. However, in some cases, a hard drive failure, a faulty MBR, or malware infection can cause this error message.

The first possible cause of the No Bootable Devices Found error message is a problem with your hard disk or operating system. If this is the case, it is recommended that you create a backup before trying to fix the error. If this is not an option, you may want to use a data recovery program such as Eases Data Recovery Wizard. The program allows you to create a bootable USB drive that you can use to restore your data.

Solution

There is a simple solution to the no bootable devices found error message. It can be caused by a loose connection between the system disk and the computer. This problem is easily fixed using a partition manager program. The program can be run from the Windows installation media or from the command prompt.

Changing the BIOS settings may be necessary if the no bootable devices found error message is coming from a system drive. However, the procedure is different for each device. You should consult the manufacturer’s manual to find out which option you need to choose. After making the necessary changes, move the system drive to the first option in the boot menu. After making the change, press F10 to save it. If you are still getting the error message, restart the computer. If the problem persists, you may have a problem with the hardware or the software.

Another way to fix the error is to use the Windows installation media to repair your computer. It is important to note that the Windows installation media will only work if you have installed the operating system from it, not a third-party one.

Troubleshooting

The “No bootable devices found” error message can appear if your boot disk MBR sector is damaged. There are two likely causes of this problem. To resolve it, follow the steps listed below. Also, make sure you check the BIOS setting to make sure it is not set to halt on failure.

First, verify that your hard drive is connected properly. Some devices will not boot unless the SATA/IDE cable is properly connected. It’s possible that a loose cable has caused the problem. If so, move the system drive to the first boot option and press F10. Additional reading on fixing the no bootable devices found error message

Then, restart your computer. Lastly, you might want to check all of your peripherals to make sure they’re fully functioning. If they’re not, unplug them and test if they still boot.

Resetting the BIOS can also fix this issue. You can do this by restarting your computer and entering BIOS mode. From here, navigate the BIOS tab using the right arrow keys on your keyboard.