No ban for motorist with 63 points on license as Lib Dem MP attacks ‘reckless drivers’

One driver is still behind the wheel despite having a staggering 63 points on his license.

The motorist is among more than 3,000 drivers with 12 or more points who are still eligible to drive, raising fears that serial criminals will get away with a “slap on the wrist.”

Nicholas Lyes, RAC’s head of highway policy, said: “Most people will be surprised to find that it is possible for someone to still drive with so many points on their licence.”

The figures, obtained by the Liberal Democrats through freedom of information requests, reveal that there are almost 2.3 million drivers with points on their licence.

The number with 12 points or more but not subject to a ban is 3,021: motorists can be banned when they accumulate 12 points within three years, but the courts can allow them to stay on the road.

Lib Dem transport spokesman Wera Hobhouse said: “Reckless drivers are allowed to repeatedly break the rules. Surely, for everyone’s safety, the government needs to look into this.

She added: ‘It’s important that repeat offenders and wild drivers stay off the roads.

“Ministers should work to examine whether the correct systems are in place to stop problem drivers.”

Jack Cousens, the AA’s head of road policy, said: ‘When it comes to driving, points should mean penalties.

“Although a court will weigh the circumstances that may allow a driver to keep a driver’s license, 63 penalty points is still an incredible number. In effect, it suggests a complete disregard for the rules that govern everyone else on the road.

“There are limited cases where exceptional hardship can be argued, but drivers should be under no illusions that if they reach 12 points, their license should be revoked.”