No 10 accused of ‘reheating’ deals for cost of living campaign

Downing Street was accused of making “warmed up announcements” after it unveiled a series of company measures – many months or years old – designed to help households cope with the cost of living crisis.

David Buttress, former head of food delivery group Just Eat, was hired by outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month to find ways to lower the cost of living.

Buttress announced several discounts on Thursday as part of a “Help for Households” campaign, which saw the government negotiate deals with companies such as supermarket Asda and telecom group Vodafone.

“These deals are designed to reduce costs at checkout, provide entertainment and ensure access to necessary services for families during the summer break and beyond,” he said.

Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the “heated announcements” showed a government running out of ideas. “It is a farce for the government to claim that this patch is a solution to their cost of living,” he added.

Downing Street admitted the final package was a mix of new initiatives and existing commitments, with Johnson admitting the campaign “wouldn’t solve the problem overnight” but was “another weapon in our arsenal as we fighting… inflation”.

A senior retail figure said the campaign was more about promoting existing deals than creating new ones. “The key word is ‘strengthen,'” they said. “It’s not that retailers have suddenly gotten the idea that they need to help their customers through the cost of living crisis.”

Alison Garnham, chief executive of the Child Poverty Action Group, urged the government to do more to help families “stay afloat”, adding that she had “abandoned children and families to difficult summer with insufficient support”.

David Buttress announced several discounts as part of a “Help for Household” campaign © Hollie Adams/AFP/Getty Images



The deals include the extension of an Asda scheme that allows children aged 16 and under to buy a hot or cold meal from the cafes for £1. Originally intended to run during the summer holidays, it now runs through the end of the year.

In addition to a similar meal promotion, rival J Sainsbury introduced a ‘feed your family for five’ campaign in late June to promote budget-friendly meal ideas.

Buttress also highlighted a “Kids Week” initiative that allows children along with fully paying adults to see free theater shows in the West End, but this initiative has been held every year for the past 24 years.

Vodafone is promoting a mobile social rate of £10 per month, although the product, Voxi, has been around since March.

The government underlined an initiative whereby Wm Morrison would offer every child a free meal in retail cafes when a parent bought an adult meal, but the retailer said the initiative was first announced about two weeks ago.

A business figure said the government had asked hospitality and retail companies to re-promote existing offerings as many could not afford to create new promotions.

Kate Nicholls, head of Hospitality UK, a trade association, made a skeptical comment, saying: “Companies that could afford to make special offers to attract visitors to their business were already doing so.”

“This will not fundamentally change the major challenges we have in terms of operating costs and living costs,” she added.

Emma Revie, boss of the food bank, the Trussell Trust, said the announcement would “somewhat help” in helping families, but added “it will do little for people who are already at a breaking point”.