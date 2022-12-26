No. 1 Purdue tops AP Top 25; Miami jumps, UNC returns

Purdue remained atop The Associated Press Men’s College Basketball Poll Top 25 for the third straight week, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina returned to the rankings and New Mexico broke the poll for the first time in eight years.

The Boilermakers got 40 of the 60 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll, while undefeated Connecticut got the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top.

Purdue had never been ranked No. 1 before a week-long stay there last December, and was unqualified to start the season. But the Boilermakers made a rapid climb from No. 24 to No. 5 in a span of a week in late November, then moved up to No. 1 on December 12.

The Boilermakers’ win against New Orleans last week marked their first home game with that No. 1 ranking.

“We have not had any handouts. We’ve had to work for everything,” coach Matt Painter said afterwards, adding: “But we’ve earned it. but we have to keep winning it. This is not the season. This is only a third of the season.”

THE TOP LEVEL

No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Kansas and No. 5 Arizona maintained their positions as the top five remained in place for the second week in a row.

Texas was next at No. 6, followed by Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas and Gonzaga, the preseason pick at No. 2 that returned to the top 10 after falling to No. 18 earlier this month.

RETURN OF TAR HEELS

North Carolina is back in the poll at 25th after a tumultuous opening to the season.

With four starters from last year’s unexpected run to the NCAA title game, the Tar Heels began December by becoming the sixth team to go from preseason No. 1 to go unranked since at least the 1961-62 season. That came after a four-game losing streak.

But UNC has won four straight games since then, the last two against Big Ten teams, Ohio State on Dec. 17 and Michigan last week, to regroup.

GROWING

Miami had the biggest jump of the week after a win against Virginia, moving up eight spots to No. 14 for its highest ranking since the 2017-18 season. No. 20 Auburn moved up three spots. In total, 10 teams have been promoted since last week.

SLIDING

Virginia had the biggest drop of the week, dropping seven spots to No. 13. Mississippi State was close behind, dropping six spots to No. 21. Duke was the only other team to drop, dropping three spots to No. 17.

STATUS QUO

Seven teams retained their positions from last week, with No. 12 Baylor and No. 19 Kentucky joining the top five unchanged.

WELCOME

Xavier and New Mexico are tied for No. 22, while No. 24 West Virginia joined them in new poll additions this season. For the Wolves, it’s the first time they’ve broken into the AP Top 25 since March 2014.

GOODBYE FOR NOW)

Illinois (No. 16), Virginia Tech (No. 21), Marquette (No. 24) and Arizona State (No. 25) were left out of last week’s poll.

CONFERENCE CLOCK

The Southeastern Conference led all leagues with six qualifying teams, followed by the Big 12 with five and the Atlantic Coast Conference with four.

The Big Ten had three ranked teams, while the Pac-12 and Big East each had two. The American Athletic, West Coast, and Mountain West conferences each had one.

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

AP College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25