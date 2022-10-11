NLDS Preview: Dodgers’ Freeman, Braves’ Acuna Jr. among players to watch

What? Are you surprised that Alex Anthopoulos would announce a contract for one of his players on the eve of his team’s first game after the season?

I wouldn’t be. Canadian Thanksgiving or not, Monday was just another working day for Anthopoulos, the Atlanta Braves general manager and native of Montreal, who formally announced a $75 million six-year deal with rookie pitcher Spencer Strider.

Strider’s role against the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series has yet to be determined — he’s been sidelined since September 18 with an oblique injury after going 11-5 (2.67 ERA) striking out 202 in 131 2/ 3 innings — with a bullpen stint or even an ‘opener’ scenario seemingly the best scenario. Either way, the contract is sure to have caught the eye of Toronto Blue Jays righthander Alek Manoah, who will receive American League Cy Young votes after finishing third in wins and ERA and pitching fourth in innings during the regular season. season, while recording the lowest WHIP and (0.99) in the team’s history and the second-lowest ERA.

It really does seem like Anthopoulos is trolling the Blue Jays sometimes, doesn’t it? Strider’s deal came less than two months after rookie outfielder Michael A. Harris II signed an eight-year, $72 million contract, and was the fourth multi-year extension this season by a Braves player, including Matt Olson’s eight-year $72 million contract. 165-million deal and Austin Riley’s 10-year $212 million package. The Braves previously had Ronald Acuna, Jr. and Ozzie Albies locked up on club-friendly long-term contracts. As for the Blue Jays and cornerstone players like Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. and Bo Bichette? Crickets, where both players will be free agents after the 2025 season, and Bichette, like Manoah, who makes a point of principle for the Blue Jays to extend him this spring.

Of course, it takes two sides to make a deal work, and it’s entirely possible that the Blue Jays will feel completely comfortable shelling out huge bucks to buy out two or three years of free agency with either one of them. both Guerrero and Bichette. It’s not that the Blue Jays are afraid to spend money or make long-term commitments, given the big extension given to Jose Berrios last season and the big free-agent deals George Springer and Kevin Gausman got. So what exactly does it mean?

I have nothing for you about that. I really don’t, except hoping it’s some kind of philosophical thing.

There’s a reason Anthopoulos made the announcement when he did, just as the Phillies announced they would be removing manager Rob Thomson’s “interim” tag: Major League Baseball frowns on announcements on post-season game days and ideally as soon as the series itself begins. As Anthopoulos noted, “After this morning, the focus is definitely on the team.”

Strider’s unavailability as a starter would weaken the Braves in one area where the Phillies may be their best match: starting to pitch. But it won’t kill the Braves, who are better than the Phillies in every facet of the game. This one could be over soon…

Six to watch

Ronald Acuna, Jr., RF, Braves

One of the storylines of the Braves’ 2021 World Series title was that it was achieved without Acuna, Jr. — supposedly, their major player and franchise cornerstone who tore his right anterior cruciate ligament on July 11. The Braves were 44-44 at that point and Anthopoulos had yet to meet a magical surgical trade deadline.

When he did, Acuna could only watch as everyone noticed how remarkable it was that they could win without him. That’s hell for a then 23-year-old All-Star who had a so-so 2020 postseason.

Look for Acuna to find out: His first pitch average of .469 was fourth in the NL and a third of those hits went for extra bases. Might as well test the Phillies’ atrocious defense early and often.

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers

Oh come on. You know damn well you want to see Freeman face the Braves in the NL Championship Series after his complicated departure from the team this winter – an exit made all the more intriguing by the fact that the Braves are essentially everyone else of significance on that team. to long-term contracts.

Chaos is good. Bitterness can be sweet.

Olson was a more than adequate replacement for Freeman and the money saved by tying Freeman has been scattered. Freeman broke a 0-for-13 funk by going 3-for-4 in the final game of the regular season (it was the first time in 2022 that he had gone three games without a hit) and missed the batting title by one percent thanks to New York Mets manager Buck Showalter’s decision to let Jeff McNeil rest. Coward!

Freeman led the majors in hits (199) and tied with teammate Mookie Betts with a Major League-leading 117 runs scored. Freeman and shortstop Trea Turner joined Babe Ruth and Bob Meusel of the 1921 New York Yankees as the only pair of teammates to have 190 or more hits with 100 or more RBIs, 35 or more doubles, more than 20 home runs and more than 10 stolen bases and multiple runs of over 12 games.

That’s a long way of saying he’s good. Plus, Freeman has healthy individual numbers against the San Diego Padres, including two home runs off closer Josh Hader.

Raisel Iglesias, RHP, Braves:

One of the hallmarks of Braves manager Brian Snitker is his ability to deal with a post-season bullpen and, my God, once helped Anthopoulos strengthen his hand by acquiring Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels on the trade deadline for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson, a 26-year-old southpaw.

The Braves already had a deep bullpen with Kenley Jansen as their closer, but by bringing in Iglesias, who had three full years and $48 million left on his deal, they made one of the most inconspicuous pickups of the deadline.

Scuffling with the Angels, Iglesias posted a 0.34 ERA in 28 games with the Braves, struckout 30, walked five, gave up no homeruns and threw a WHIP of 0.835. Iglesias’ business cards — a move to lefty hitters, slider to righties — tailor him to get high-leverage outs against the Phillies lefty hitters before Atlanta reaches Jansen.

Manny Machado, 3B, Padres

There were quite a few Trent Grishaming and Jurickson Profaring in the defeat of the New York Mets’ Padres in their wildcard series, but given San Diego’s woeful 4-15 record against the Dodgers this season, you’d think one of the Padres big names need to be overhauled.

I mean, this isn’t rocket science: During the regular season, Machado accounted for 14.2 percent of the Padres’ runs and 15.7 percent of their extra-base hits. No other player has reached those levels. His career figures against Game 1 starter Julio Urias are impressive: 10-for-27 with four homeruns.

JT Realmuto, C, Phillies

The Braves won 11 of the 19 games between these teams, but the point difference in those games was only plus-three for Atlanta and Realmuto had three homeruns and 12 runs batted in against them.

Realmuto led all catchers during the regular season with a 6.5 fWAR — he led all NL players and pitchers in fWAR during the last 75 games of the regular season — and went 1-for-6 with two walks in the Phillies’ wild – card swing from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Phillies are a poor defensive team, but Realmuto is the exception, leading the majors in runners who went out on steals and percentages while going 21-for-21 on base himself. The wildcard series against the St. Louis Cardinals marked his post-season debut.

Julio Urias, LHP, Dodgers:

Injuries to Walker Buehler and Dustin May, some summer arm problems for Tony Gonsolin, and Clayton Kershaw’s dance with Father Time have reinforced the notion that Urias is the most consistent pitcher on the team with the most wins in baseball (111) – a point that manager Dave Roberts hammers away in national media appearances on a daily basis, as he feels his left-hander is undervalued despite being the ERA champion of the Netherlands.

Since the decision to work from the field as of the end of the 2020 season, only three qualified pitchers have thrown a higher percentage of pitches in the zone. He will complete games at 96 mph and isn’t afraid to drop his arm at a near sidearm angle at times against lefties.

Having pitched out of the bullpen in the postseason, Urias has already told Roberts that he is good for two starts in the five-game streak – and willing to come out of the bullpen if the need arises during the postseason. The Padres batted .181 of his in four games this season.

Prediction? Urias will win a post-season MVP Award when the Dodgers come to the table.

Jeff Blair’s Choices

Braves beat Phillies 3-0.

Dodgers beat Padres 3-1.