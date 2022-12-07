‘Nitty, gritty, dirty’: Why poetry is finding a new audience in Sydney’s west

When Maddison Newman was 17 years old, she came across a video by noted American spoken word poet Rudy Francisco that encouraged her to start writing poetry. Nearly a decade later, she took the Penrith stage to perform her first poem in front of Francis himself.

“It was like the stars aligned,” he says, “I knew I was on the right track and exactly where I needed to be.”

Maddison Newman recites poetry at the Joan Sutherland Center for the Performing Arts in Penrith. Credit:Wolter Peters

The Brave New Word Poetry Festival spans nine suburbs in western Sydney, including Penrith, Blacktown and Parramatta, with over 50 participants. They have the opportunity to work on their poems with leading international artists of the spoken word such as Francisco, Safia El Hillo and Nate Marshall.

The rules of poetry slam are simple: Artists have three minutes to submit an original work. Five members of the audience are randomly chosen to rate the performances, but regardless of the scores, the audience provides reliable support and welcomes everyone who takes the stage.