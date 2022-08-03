Nitrogen forms extremely unusual structures under high pressure

Unique arrangements of nitrogen compounds in the new YN₆ and Y₂N₁₁ yttrium nitrides created in a diamond punch cell at a compression pressure of 100 gigapascals. Credit: Andrii Aslandukov.



Researchers from the universities of Bayreuth and Linköping have made two surprising compounds under very high pressure from nitrogen and the rare earth metal yttrium. The new polynitrides contain ring and spiral crystal structures of nitrogen that have never been observed in experiments or predicted in theoretical calculations before. They resemble widespread structures of carbon compounds. The high-pressure synthesis described in the magazine Angewandte Chemistry show that the diversity of possible nitrogen compounds and their structures is much greater than the behavior of nitrogen atoms under normal conditions would suggest.

The number of naturally occurring nitrogen compounds is very small compared to the structural diversity of carbon compounds. This is mainly because nitrogen atoms form extremely stable triple bonds at normal ambient pressure. However, in the past two decades it has become clear that the chemistry of nitrogen changes significantly under very high pressures. Research teams from the University of Bayreuth, led by Prof. Dr. Natalia Dubrovinskaia and Prof. Dr. Leonid Dubrovinsky, have synthesized new nitrogen compounds (nitrides) that exhibit unusual structures and in some cases have technologically very attractive properties, such as very high energy density or extraordinary hardness. The now published study builds on this research.

The two new yttrium nitrides, YN₆ and Y₂N₁₁, are made in a laser-heated diamond stamping cell. At a compression pressure of 100 gigapascals and at a temperature of about 2,700 degrees Celsius, chemical reactions took place between yttrium and nitrogen atoms, which led to the new compounds. The crystal structures of YN₆ and Y₂N₁₁ have unique arrangements of nitrogen atoms:

YN₆ crystals contain planar, symmetrically constructed ring structures called macrocycles. In each of these cycles, a yttrium atom is surrounded by 18 nitrogen atoms arranged in a star shape. Extra yttrium atoms ensure that the macrocycles are stable on top of each other.

Y₂N₁₁ crystals, in turn, contain two spiral chains of nitrogen atoms that together form a double helix. Such a structure is very rare in the field of inorganic chemistry. The newly discovered polynitrogenic double helix may be suitable as a blueprint for the synthesis of other inorganic spiral structures.

Crucial for the detection of these highly unusual structures were the latest techniques of high pressure synchrotron single crystal X-ray diffraction. Among other things, they revealed that the nitrogen atoms in the new crystal structures are connected to each other by covalent bonds, while there are no covalent bonds between the nitrogen and yttrium atoms.

“In organic chemistry, ring and helical carbon compounds are of central importance. The few polynitrides known so far in which nitrogen atoms form such structures are all inorganic compounds. However, our high-pressure synthesis of Y₂N₁₁ is further evidence that nitrogen has the fundamental potential to form such structural units,” said Andrii Aslandukov, lead author of the new publication and a Ph.D. student of the research team of Prof. dr. Leonid Dubrovinsky at the Bavarian Geo-Institute (BGI) and Prof. dr. Natalia Dubrovinskaia at the Laboratory of Crystallography of the University of Bayreuth.

“Together with our partners in Linköping, we will continue to investigate such nitrogen compounds in Bayreuth. We may not be far from high-pressure research of synthesizing polynitrides that exhibit structural diversity not expected today. This would be the beginning of a new branch of chemistry: organic nitrogen chemistry at high pressure”, explains Prof. Dubrovinskaia.

Andrey Aslandukov et al, Anionic N 18 Macrocycles and a Polynitrogen Double Helix in Novel Yttrium Polynitrides YN 6 and Y 2 N 11 at 100 GPa, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). Andrey Aslandukov et al, Anionic N 18 Macrocycles and a Polynitrogen Double Helix in Novel Yttrium Polynitrides YN 6 and Y 2 N 11 at 100 GPa,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202207469

