Nissan Micra bursts into flames in Victoria: Chiara Hocking narrowly escapes

A young driver has described the shocking moment when her car “started to struggle up a hill” before going up in flames.

Chiara Hocking, 20, was driving her Nissan Micra in northeast Victoria when she stopped because the engine was making ‘funny noises’.

Seconds after stopping, the hatchback erupted into a fireball with Mrs. Hocking narrowly escaping the blaze.

In a video on TikTok, Ms. Hocking showed how the ordeal unfolded

She said Yahoo News she waited for a place where she could safely stop to call her father about the bike.

When she heard a loud bang, Mrs. Hocking immediately jumped out and sprinted away.

‘I was terrified. I was very lucky to jump out and run away in time,” she said.

Ms. Hocking was unable to call Triple-0 in the remote area because she had no service.

But with any luck, ambulances drove by shortly after and noticed the flames coming from her vehicle.

A short time later, several police cars and fire trucks arrived on the scene.

She said she had traveled through Australia in the Micra and that it held a special place in her heart.

Although the car was from the right, her Bunnings jacket in the front seat miraculously survived the fire.

