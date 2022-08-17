Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers are $25 off today only

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you’re looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is it. the place to be.

While Nintendo’s Joy-Cons may be the bane of some people’s existence due to their small size and infamous reputation for developing stick drift, they remain the de facto controller for the Nintendo Switch. They also remain a bit expensive, normally costing $79.99 for a pair. Yes, you get more value out of them because you can split them up and use them separately for two-player games, but this usually comes at the cost of comfort and limited game compatibility. Fortunately, you can pick up a set of the classic today neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons at a deeply discounted price of $54.99 at Adorama.

This is one of Adorama’s deals of the day, so it ends tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. ET — or possibly earlier if the New York-based retailer sells out on its site. The $25 instant discount will be applied when you add the Joy-Cons to your cart, and the controllers should also qualify for free shipping when you check out.



Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers (Left/Right) Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers can be attached to the console in handheld mode, combined wirelessly into one full-sized controller, or split into two half-sized pads for easier local multiplayer.

For all their touted issues, Joy-Cons provide a bit of an all-rounder input method for the Switch. They are the main controllers in handheld mode and can be used wirelessly in dock mode with traditional controls or with motion. They are the most important part for an active game like Ring Fit Adventureand when mounted in a grip they are fine for deeper games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – even if they pale in comparison to the Switch Pro Controller. This deal is nicely timed, as the most recent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe paid DLC tracks just launched. Now’s a good time to stock up on more controllers for local multiplayer.