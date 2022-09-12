Nintendo Direct: Nintendo’s Next Showcase is September 13th

Nintendo’s next Direct showcase will take place tomorrow, September 13. The Nintendo Direct airs tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET and will contain “about 40 minutes of information mainly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.”

Forty minutes is plenty of time to detail this year’s Switch releases, but it also leaves room for more details about the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The as-yet-unnamed sequel was originally slated for a 2022 release date, but was delayed to spring 2023 earlier this year. Most details about the game are still shrouded in mystery, and tomorrow could be a good time for Nintendo to let us know. at least give a name to Link’s next big adventure.

If you are in the UK, Nintendo will not be live streaming its Direct on its UK YouTube channel, in order to respect the national mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “As a sign of respect during this period of national mourning, we will not be livestreaming tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct,” Nintendo UK said. “It will be published as video-on-demand on our YouTube channel at 4 p.m. (UK time) tomorrow.”

There are also rumors of remasters from some Zelda classics and possibly even a remastered Metroid Prime. In any case, stay informed The edge on September 13, as we discuss everything from Nintendo Direct live.

Update, Sept 12 10:20 AM ET: Article updated with details on Nintendo UK not live streaming the Direct.