Nininahazwe refugee family who won $3 million house and $1 million reveal future plans

A refugee family that scored a $4 million lotto windfall after fleeing torn Africa will use their profits to work less and spend more time with their children.

Aristide Nininahazwe and wife Esther Mboneye won a $3 million home in the beachfront suburb of Adelaide in June, plus $1 million in cash after buying a ticket in The Hospital Research Foundation’s Home Lottery.

August 17 marked an important milestone for the couple, who fled to Australia from Burundi in East Africa to escape the civil war.

The same day they finished moving into their luxurious four-bedroom home, they welcomed their second child, a baby named Cairo.

Only now is the reality of the jackpot starting to sink in.

Aristide Nininahazwe and Esther Mboneye (pictured with daughter Tiffany) won a $3 million home and $1 million cash in a raffle in June

“When you become a millionaire overnight you have so much on your mind,” Mr Nininahazwe, nicknamed Brian, told the Daily Mail Australia.

“You wonder if it’s true.”

Ms Mboney added: ‘Every time I went to sleep I had nightmares… Like someone would come knocking on the door and say they’d made a mistake.

“We feel very privileged and lucky to be in this position because not everyone gets this opportunity, so it’s very overwhelming.

“It’s everyone’s dream. It’s a dream come true.’

Mr Nininahazwe said it’s hard to explain how the family’s life has changed over the past few months, saying it’s been “awesome and scary at the same time.”

The couple, who are both healthcare professionals, now plan to use their jackpot to create a better work-life balance by taking an extra day off every week or fortnight to spend time with their family. bring.

“We just want to get ready for the future,” said Ms. Mboneye.

“Sometimes we were both doing two or three jobs at the same time and we were barely home to spend time together.

“Children grow up so fast. I think it’s just great to build memories while they’re young and have that opportunity.

“So it’s really nice to be able to step on the brakes.”

The couple said they are only just coming to terms with their windfall. In the photo: their new luxury home

“We worked hard to get a better life for us, because we used to move from one country to another, and it was war after war,” Ms Mboneye said.

Mr. Nininahazwe said there’s no point in working if it means sacrificing to be present in the making of memories.

“Even before the win, we made memories. So now it’s a chance to do what we’ve always wanted,” he said.

“Money isn’t everything. Memories mean a lot to me, they mean a lot to us.’

The couple also plans to use the money to build a nest for their future generations to enjoy.

However, it is important to them that their children maintain the values ​​of a good work ethic and being part of the community.

“We just don’t want our kids to struggle as much as we do,” Ms Mboneye said.

“So we just want to make sure we leave a kind of legacy, something that they can move on with.

“Because for us we just feel like we’ve been given this seed, something like that, and we need to plant that seed so that future generations can enjoy it too and not have to work so hard.”

The luxury home consists of four bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen, resort-style pool, games room and built-in BBQ

The couple, one of 200,000 entrants, entered the lottery with no intention of winning the draw.

While completing a university internship, Ms. Mboney was introduced to the foundation and its work researching childhood ailments and illnesses to find a cure and help terminally ill children fulfill their dying wishes.

Working with children and their families, Ms. Mboneye was touched by the struggles they faced and started making regular donations to the foundation.

“When we first started dating I told Brian there was a raffle for this foundation that I’m donating to and I’d like us to continue donating because it’s an important cause to me and Brian was on board ‘, she said.

“We’ve donated to several organizations, so we didn’t compete for the win for us.”

The couple said they received overwhelming support from their close-knit family after winning the jackpot.

The master bedroom is the envy of the home and consists of a make-up station, walk-in closet, ensuite and skylights

They have also become local celebrities, often recognized in public by neighbors offering congratulations and wishing them all the best.

“When I see people in the mall they say ‘oh you’re that guy! Congratulations man, you deserve it! Well done, well done, enjoy,'” Mr. Nininahazwe said.

The luxury home, which comes fully furnished, features an open plan kitchen, resort style pool, games room and built-in BBQ. The master bedroom consists of a makeup station, walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom and skylights.

The competition offered a total of $7.5 million in prizes, including two $500,000 giveaways and a 2022 Mercedes Benz GLB 200.

The couple, who met in Australia after leaving their home country at different times, said charitable donations made a world of difference when they settled in their new country.

They always appreciated the benevolence of others and strived to give back to the community by contributing to various causes.

Mr Nininahazwe and Ms Mboneye said a small donation can make a big difference and urged those who can to open their wallets to those who might need it.

Mr. Nininahazwe and Mrs. Mboneye didn’t have to spend a dollar on furniture as the house is fully furnished, including state of the art appliances and a pool table

“If you’re privileged enough, even an extra dollar over what you actually need, if someone else is in need, it can really help them,” Ms Mboneye said.

Mr Nininahazwe added: “Especially when you come from where we come from, it’s easy to support someone. To be here, where we are, it’s because of so many people who have donated indirectly, not knowing they were helping us.”

However, Mr. Nininahazwe said there were additional benefits to compassion as well.

“The best thing you can do for yourself is an act of charity, without considering any return to you,” he said.

“To make yourself feel like, ‘Wow, I’ve accomplished something’ because you know that the help you’ve provided is going to make someone’s day.

“So when you get to the point where you feel comfortable, maybe you can get into the habit of helping others.

“And the more you give, the more you see. That’s what I believe.’