Nine-year-old son of Kelly McKee Zajfen was found ‘unresponsive’ at home

The nine-year-old son of former model Kelly McKee Zajfen was found ‘unresponsive’ at home and his cause of death remains a mystery, DailyMail.com has learned.

The tragic death of George Zajfen came as a complete shock to his parents, who are now awaiting the results of an autopsy, a close family friend told DailyMail.com.

Zajfen, 42, announced the death of her son George on Instagram on Friday, writing that she would try to carry on for the sake of his twin sister Lily, who has a heart condition and wears a pacemaker.

The family friend, who asked not to be identified, said: “George had no heart problems of which they were aware. Nobody knows what happened now.

“They are still waiting for the autopsy results. I don’t even think they [Kelly] know now. He was simply found unresponsive.

“It’s hard to believe it’s him, when of course it’s his sister who has had a heart condition since she was two years old. At the moment it is a great mystery to everyone.’

These are the family’s five bedrooms and $5.3 million Los Angeles home where nine-year-old George was found unresponsive

Meghan and Harry Donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe Family Project in the Name of Archie and Lilibet

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to cover funeral expenses, launched the same day by family friend Kate Jefferson, has since seen a torrent of donations, including a $5,000 gift from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the name of their children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson, 45, also donated $1,000 in his name and that of his wife Tracey Kurland, 35.

A source told DailyMail.com that Meghan met Zajfen through Engelson, who is friends with her 47-year-old entertainment lawyer husband Julian.

Another friend said the couple had bonded through Zajfen’s role as founder of Alliance of Moms – an LA-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting pregnant teens and new mothers in the foster care system.

Famous friends of Zajfen’s paid tribute to George on her Instagram post, including Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar and actresses Minka Kelly and Jamie Lynn-Siegler.

Another friend has set up a dance scholarship in the name of the little boy.

She said, ‘My world has fallen into a million pieces. I have little ability to breathe. To walk. Function. To sit. Stellage.

“You were the light of my life. Your smile made the room so bright and your heart was the most perfect and sweetest. “You have left this earth and left so many people who loved you. I don’t know how to proceed. How I can function.

“How I can be the light and ever have joy again, but I’m going to try. Do your best for your beautiful twin sister. I can’t understand it.’

The family had recently returned from a trip to France, where they had explored the Dordogne to the west and enjoyed a boat trip on the Seine in Paris.

In a poignant post, less than a month before George died, his mother wrote of how he had asked to enjoy more sunsets.

Along with a photo of George and sister Lily sitting on the grass smiling, Zajfen said, “George told me he needed more sunsets. Lily said she needed more sugar. I combined the two and voilà!

‘A sunset picnic with a plate of sugar and lots of giggles. Simple as it gets. Watch out because I can certainly make this happen at home.’

A family friend told DailyMail.com that Zajfen is having a hard time following George’s death and said he was an endearing kid.

They said, “He was known for his big heart and big smile.”