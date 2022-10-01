Nine-year-old schoolgirl lands 400lb bluefin tuna that is worth £70,000

A girl of nine has landed a monster bluefin tuna more than five times her own weight and worth £70,000.

Izzy Crotty battled the 400-pound fish, which was so strong she had to secure her rod to the boat to prevent it from being pulled in.

The schoolgirl spent 30 minutes reeling in the huge specimen with the help of her father, John, 30 miles off the coast of Plymouth, Devon.

Catch of the day: Izzy Crotty, 9, landed a 400lb bluefin tuna off the coast of Plymouth, Devon

Bluefin tuna is a highly sought-after delicacy in Japan, where it has been known to sell for £175 per pound.

That would have made Izzy’s fish worth a staggering £70,000.

But it is illegal in the UK to kill the protected fish, which was once an endangered species, so Izzy was happy to release it.

Under a new government initiative, anglers are allowed to catch bluefin tuna and tag them for scientific purposes before releasing them.

Izzy was on board a charter boat called Fortuna, which is one of 25 vessels permitted to take part in the labeling scheme, known as CHART, which was introduced last year.

This gives anglers a three-month window from August to November to experience the “once-in-a-lifetime” thrill of catching big game fish they would otherwise have to travel to the Caribbean for.

Since bluefin tuna were protected, the waters off England’s south west coast have seen a resurgence of the monster big game species and it is now considered a ‘world class’ fishery for them.

Izzy’s father John, a farmer from Crediton, Devon, said they ‘gapped’ when they saw the size of the fish.

The 35-year-old dad-of-three said: ‘It was only Izzy’s second outing and this was the first fish.

Izzy’s father John Crotty said they both ‘gapped’ when they saw the size of the bluefin tuna

‘We were about 20 miles out. Izzy was ready to go with the rod holder.

“The fish started out pretty slow, then it started running. It took us about half an hour to get it next to the boat.

‘We couldn’t believe how big it was. Izzy was excited but exhausted. She slept well that night.

‘It was even heavier than me and I’m 6ft tall – it was a lot heavier than her.’

Mark Jury, owner and operator of Fortuna Charters, added: ‘It was amazing to see a nine-year-old catch a fish five times her size.

‘Izzy is going to be one hell of a fisherwoman. She gave it a lot of effort and used all her strength to win the monster in.’