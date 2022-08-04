Nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte plays in street with her sister minutes before being stabbed to death

CCTV has revealed the final moments of a nine-year-old schoolgirl who was stabbed to death while happily playing in the street with her little sister before paramedics rushed to her rescue.

Lilia Valutyte was brutally murdered outside her mother’s embroidery shop in downtown Boston, Lincolnshire, around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

Footage shows the youngster playing with her five-year-old brother in broad daylight in the street with a hula hoop — which the pair often did while their mother was at work — before Lilia was attacked just ten minutes later.

Police officers were seen running toward Lila, followed by paramedics who rushed toward the little girl with their first aid bags in a desperate attempt to save her.

Shocked residents then gathered on the scene on Fountain Lane before an officer leads them away. ITV News reports.

Lithuanian citizen Deividas Skebas, 22, of Boston, was charged Monday with stabbing Lilia to death in Lincoln Crown Court.

He has been remanded in custody pending his next appearance in Lincoln Crown Court on September 19, when a preliminary trial date will be set.

Lithuanian citizen Deividas Skebas (pictured) has been remanded in custody for his next appearance at Lincoln Crown Court on September 19

After the tragedy, her family is said to have gone into hiding for fear of being targeted, according to the Sun.

A family friend said they were “so, so worried,” adding: “They haven’t been able to stay home. They’re afraid whoever did this could still be out there. They are afraid they could be a target.

“It’s just so awful – they have the impossible task of trying to come to terms with the loss of Lilia. Then they have the feeling that they have to protect their other daughter.’

Lilia’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief in a city known for its large Eastern European community.

A family friend described Lilia as “a nine-year-old angel” and “one of the most beautiful creatures,” adding, “No one will feel her mother’s pain. The girl was a ray of sunshine, just like her parents, who were the main helpers of our community and school events. The pain is unspeakable. We are shocked by this shocking news! Rest in peace, little angel.’

Skebas is pictured at a family celebration in Lithuania in 2020 in a photo posted on social media

Skebas came from the industrial city of Utena in northeastern Lithuania, where his family still lives. A property overlooking Boston’s Central Park was searched by forensic officers last weekend.

Chief Inspector Martyn Parker described Lilia’s death as “heartbreaking,” adding that the case “affected many people in Boston and beyond.”

The officer added, “Our thoughts remain with Lilia’s family at this exceptionally difficult time.”

Lincolnshire Police said Lilia’s parents were supported by specially trained officers.

Lilia died of a single stab wound around 6:20 p.m. in Fountain Lane, Boston, just 100 yards from the famous St Botolph’s Church, known as the Boston Stump.

Nine-year-old girl’s death has left Boston locals ‘deep shock’

She is said to have played with her sister outside the embroidery and screen printing shop Sava Code, which was opened in March this year by her Lithuanian mother Lina Savicke.

Hundreds of floral tributes and hugs have been left by locals in tribute to Lilia at the top of Fountain Lane.

Skebas is pictured in Lithuania when he was younger

He is said to have moved to the UK and then returned to his home country, before returning to Boston recently.

His home on Thorold Street, which overlooks Boston’s Central Park, was searched for clues last weekend by forensic officers dressed in white.

A prayer and reflection service was held Sunday afternoon at St. Botolph’s Church in memory of Lilia, hearing how the Boston community had been left “scarred” by her death.

Some of the 150 people at the service cried openly as they lit candles in memory of the Lithuanian schoolgirl.

Jane Robertson, the associate rector, told how the 14th-century Gothic church echoed the sound of cheerful children’s voices during play activities earlier last week.

She said, “Who would know that these scenes would be replaced by such sadness?”

She described the “pure pain” of Lilia’s family, adding: “We can’t begin to understand how they feel.

How could this happen in a quiet Lincolnshire market town? There may be anger, but also sadness, and perhaps some fear.’