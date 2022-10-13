Nine-year-old boy is kidnapped at gunpoint on a central Mexico street

<!–

Shocking CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment a nine-year-old boy was kidnapped at gunpoint as his mother drove him to school in the central Mexican city of Huehuetoca.

The boy was holding his mother’s hand as they walked in front of another parent and child at 7:55 a.m. Monday when two gunmen jumped out of a red Nissan Platinum near Benito Juárez.

A gunman grabbed the frightened boy and rushed him into the car, while the other assailant punched the woman in the side of the head with a gun and snatched her belongings.

The kidnappers fled and later contacted the boy’s family to demand a $200,000 ransom in exchange for his release.

A kidnapper points his gun at a mother and her nine-year-old son, while his accomplice grabs the woman just before they forced the boy into a car in Huehuetoca, Mexico Monday morning. The child was rescued on Wednesday after police tracked down seven kidnappers, including a teenage girl, to a house three miles from where the kidnapping took place.

The nine-year-old boy was found blindfolded in one of the bedrooms where his captors were holding him after asking his family for $200,000 to secure his release

Mexico and Huehuetoca State Police began a search with the help of intelligence agents who were able to track the boy and his captors to two homes just five miles away in the Huehuetoca village of San Miguel Jagüeyes.

Police officers raided the house on Wednesday evening and rescued the boy. His eyes were covered with a piece of cloth that prevented him from making eye contact with his captors.

Four adult men, Moisés Alexander, Erick Mateo, Omar Avelardo and Leonel Eduardo, were taken into custody, along with two adult women, Glenda and Lucila Guadalupe. A teenage girl was also arrested.

The surnames of the six adult suspects have not been released to the public in accordance with their due process.

Lucila Guadalupe was one of six adult kidnappers in police custody. A teenage girl was also arrested. The group was part of a gang involved in robbing residents living in the Valley of Mexico – Mexico City and the eastern part of the state of Mexico.

Omar Avelardo is one of seven kidnapping suspects yet to be brought to trial. They are expected to appear in court for the first time in the coming days

A mother holds her nine-year-old son just before he was kidnapped on a street in central Mexico while taking him to school

The suspects were part of a gang that is terrorizing residents of the Valley of Mexico, an area spanning Mexico City and the eastern half of the state of Mexico, prosecutors said.

The seven suspects are expected to appear before a judge in the federal state of Mexico for their arraignment.

The boy was the second child abducted this week in the state of Mexico.

Glenda Marielos is one of seven adductors involved in the kidnapping of a nine-year-old boy in the central Mexican municipality of Huehuetoca

A woman walks with her son in the Huehuetoca neighborhood of Benito Juárez, seconds before he was kidnapped on Monday

Distraught mom runs down the street after his son was kidnapped by two men at gunpoint

David Navarrete, 10, was allegedly kidnapped by his father while his mother drove him to school Monday morning in the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl.

Navarrete was rescued later in the day, according to the Mexico State Prosecutor’s Office.

The kidnappings prompted the Huehuetoca city government to increase police presence at 150 kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, as well as trade schools and universities.

“I understand – the concerns of the parents – that it is a situation that has baffled us, that it is condemned, it has no name…” Huehuetoca Mayor Milton Castañeda said, as quoted by the Mexican newspaper El Universal.

According to the National Registry of Missing and Non-Located Persons, 2,827 children under the age of 17 were abducted between January 1, 2021 and June 10, 2022. At least 22 percent of kidnappings were reported in the state of Mexico.