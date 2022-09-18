Nine was ‘livid’ to lose Logies to Seven amid new deal

Australia’s network wars are on fire after Seven Network wins broadcast rights to the TV Week Logie Awards.

According to The Daily TelegraphNine bosses were “outraged” at the loss of the Logies after the ceremony’s long association with the network.

Seven announced on Tuesday that it has signed a multi-year deal with Are Media, the owners of the Logie Awards, which will start in 2023.

Channel Nine bosses are reportedly “mad” after losing Logie Awards broadcast rights to rival Seven in a $250K shock deal. (Pictured: Hamish Blake at the 2022 Logies)

The deal would be worth only $250,000, a drop in the ocean for a major network like Channel Seven.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that nine executives felt taken aback by Are Media’s move, as a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ regarding the Logies has long been in place between them.

“The question of whether a ‘final rights’ offer should have been made to Nine, which the Logies had ‘cherished’ for more than a quarter of a century, remains, although Nine has no plans to take formal action,” the report said. is reading.

Seven will screen the Lodge from 2023 to 2027.

“We are honored to partner with Are Media to bring the Logies to Australia on Channel Seven and 7plus,” said James Warburton, CEO of Seven West Media.

Pictured: Ray Meagher of Home and Away and presenter Sonia Kruger, both Seven talents, holding a Logie Award statuette

“It’s still early days, but we have big, exciting plans for the awards in 2023 and beyond.”

Jane Huxley, CEO of Are Media, said: “The TV Week Logie Awards has become the most anticipated event of the year for the television industry as we celebrate the hottest stars and shows on our screens.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the awards and equally delighted to welcome Seven Network as Logies’ official broadcast partner.”

The Logies had been an institution at Nine for six decades and many of the stars, including the late Bert Newton, were strongly associated with the event. Pictured: Erin McNaught at the 2022 Logies

The 63rd Logie Awards will air next year on June 18 on Seven and 7Plus.

The Logies had been an institution at Nine for six decades and many of the stars, including the late Bert Newton, were strongly associated with the event.

It was also a consistent winner of ratings for the network, with 885,000 subway viewers tuning in to watch Hamish Blake, host of Lego Masters, receive the Gold Logie this year.

The news comes after Are Media announced in February that it would transfer the day-to-day operations of the Logies to Sydney-based events company Rizer.