Nine passengers including one child presumed dead after plane crashes into Washington’s Mutiny Bay

Australia
By Jacky

Nine passengers, including a child, presumed dead after seaplane crashes in Washington’s Mutiny Bay: Coast Guard finds one body as search continues near Whidbey Island

  • The USCG reported that eight adults and one child were on board the plane
  • One body has been recovered and the other eight remain missing
  • The plane was flying from Friday Harbor to Seattle Tacoma International Airport when it crashed, the Coast Guard reported
  • Mutiny Bay is about an hour north of Seattle, Washington

By Andrea Cavallier For Dailymail.Com

Published: 02:42, September 5, 2022 | Updated: 03:02, September 5, 2022

At least nine passengers, including a child, are believed to have died after a seaplane crashed into Washington’s Mutiny Bay on Sunday.

US Coast Guard crews respond to a report of a seaplane crashing in Mutiny Bay, just west of Whidbey Island, the USCG Pacific Northwest tweeted.

The USCG reported that eight adults and a child were on board the plane.

One body has been recovered and the other eight remain missing, USCG tweeted later Sunday.

“Search updates will be provided as they become available,” USCG wrote in a tweet.

The plane was flying from Friday Harbor to Seattle Tacoma International Airport when it crashed, the Coast Guard reported.

Mutiny Bay is about an hour north of Seattle.

