Nine passengers including one child presumed dead after plane crashes into Washington’s Mutiny Bay

At least nine passengers, including a child, are believed to have died after a seaplane crashed into Washington’s Mutiny Bay on Sunday.

US Coast Guard crews respond to a report of a seaplane crashing in Mutiny Bay, just west of Whidbey Island, the USCG Pacific Northwest tweeted.

The USCG reported that eight adults and a child were on board the plane.

One body has been recovered and the other eight remain missing, USCG tweeted later Sunday.

“Search updates will be provided as they become available,” USCG wrote in a tweet.

The plane was flying from Friday Harbor to Seattle Tacoma International Airport when it crashed, the Coast Guard reported.

Mutiny Bay is about an hour north of Seattle.

