Local authorities in Greater London make up nine of the 10 most complained about councils in Britain, new research has found.

An analysis of data from the Local Government Ombudsman and ONS from 2016 – 2022 found that the borough of Haringey in North London was the local authority receiving the most complaints, averaging 45.3 complaints per 10,000 residents.

More than 70 per cent of complaints submitted to Haringey council were upheld, suggesting that residents’ grievances are not being ignored.

Torbay council in Devon is the only local authority outside Greater London to be in the top 10 most complained councils, ranking 10th with 31.7 complaints per 10,000 residents.

Education and children’s services is the highest complaint category in the UK, with 21,203 complaints from 2016 to 2022 – 23 per cent more than adult social care with 16,232 complaints, and 37 per cent more than housing (13,370).

In Greater London, however, housing appears to be the predominant problem.

London councils have taken on a total of 6,423 housing complaints since 2016 – nearly half (48 per cent) of all housing complaints received in England.

It comes as UK households face an average council tax increase of £67 for Band D properties this year amid the cost-of-living tightness, while 95 per cent of councils are expected to increase their council tax further by a further 5 percent after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped restrictions in the Fall Budget.

Britain’s most complained about guessing 1) Haringey, London 45.3 complaints per 10,000 people 2) Lambeth, London 44.7 complaints per 10,000 people 3) Newham, London 40.1 complaints per 10,000 people 4) Barking and Dagenham, London 39.6 complaints per 10,000 people 5) Ealing, London 37 complaints per 10,000 people 6) Waltham Forest, London 36.8 complaints per 10,000 people 7) Croydon, London 36.6 complaints per 10,000 people 8=) Hounslow, London 32.2 complaints per 10,000 people 8=) Southwark, London 32.2 complaints per 10,000 people 10) Torbay, Devon 31.7 complaints per 10,000 people

The council of Lambeth closely follows Haringey as the most complained local authority, with 44.7 complaints per 10,000 residents.

South London council was fined £6,425 by the Housing Ombudsman in 2022 for negligence in addressing housing issues.

The borough of Newham in Greater London is the third most complained borough with 40.1 complaints per 10,000 residents.

George Patton, a spokesman for Claims.nl who conducted the study said that the number of complaints from the municipality has risen dramatically in 2022.

“While it is commendable that councils are striving to deliver critical services as they juggle the ongoing cost of living crisis, the number of complaints against councils has increased by a quarter compared to last year,” he said, adding that Housing problems are the biggest complaint for residents living in Greater London.

“Housing is a huge problem across the country, with London councils taking on a total of 6,423 housing complaints since 2016 – nearly half of all housing complaints received in England.

A staggering shortage of social housing has left more than 250,000 Londoners on social housing waiting lists, making the capital the epicenter of the housing crisis.

“Underfunding is once again brought to the forefront, calling on the central government to financially support local authorities to deal with the growing crisis.”

Patton added that education and children’s services were the most complained sectors across the country outside London.

“It is disturbing to see the service delivery to the backbone of our country most inadequate, with more than 21,000 council complaints about education and child care since 2016,” he said.

“Because it is the highest complaint category in 29 of all 51 provinces surveyed, the sector clearly needs reform.”

City tax explained How your council tax bracket is worked out There are eight municipal tax brackets, each with a different municipal tax rate. They are based on the value of the property you live in, as assigned by the Valuation Office Agency, part of HMRC. They are worked out based on what a house would have sold in April 1991. Even if the property was recently built, the bond is based on an estimate of what its value would have been in 1991. In England, bands range from A to H, with A being the cheapest and H being the most expensive. How to find out your municipal tax bracket The national government has a website where you can check your municipal tax bracket. You do that by clicking here. It also allows you to challenge your council tax bracket if you believe your property falls into the wrong bracket.

At the other end of the scale, Kingston upon Hull in East Yorkshire came in as the least complained council in England with a staggering average of just 2.6 complaints per 10,000 people between August 2016 and August 2022.

A few local authorities in Northamptonshire made the top 10 least complained about councils, with Northampton Borough and South Northamptonshire coming in second and fifth with 2.8 and 4.9 complaints per 10,000 respectively.

Named the UK’s City of Culture in 2025, Bradford ranked third with only 4.6 complaints, closely followed by the borough of Cheltenham in Gloucestershire with 4.8 complaints per 10,000 residents.

But these numbers are unlikely to remain as low as local authorities raise their council taxes by 5 percent after Jeremy Hunt lifted restrictions in the fall budget.

The chancellor announced in November that he would end a 10-year cap on council tax increases, allowing town halls to impose increases of more than 3 percent without holding a referendum.

Around 95 per cent of local authorities in England are expected to benefit from the new powers, bringing average bills to more than £2,000.

The 5 per cent increase would increase the average council tax paid on a Band D house by £98.30, taking it from £1,966 to £2,064.30.

The Treasury watchdog has estimated that bills will now increase by the same percentage in each of the next five years.

By 2027-2028, the annual increase will bring in an additional £4.8 billion per year compared to the previous cap of a 3 per cent increase.

In light of concerns about rising council taxes and the skyrocketing complaint rate from many councils, particularly in London, Patton offered guidance to residents on how to lodge complaints with local authorities.

“While it may seem daunting to take your advice, it is vital to know your rights as a resident and to speak up if you feel your council has failed to deliver a service.

‘You should always contact the relevant service provider first. And if you are not satisfied with the solution provided, the Local Government Ombudsman (LGO) comes as a last resort. Do not wait too long and submit your complaint as soon as possible.

“Be polite throughout the process and provide clear evidence to support your claim, as the OCT’s decision is final – your case will not be reviewed unless new evidence comes to light.”