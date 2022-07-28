Nine Newsreader Peter Hitchener laughing fit ON AIR after seeing child as Chucky in Alabama, USA

News anchor Peter Hitchener burst out laughing during the broadcast after seeing a bizarre clip of a five-year-old boy dressed as the infamous horror movie character Chucky.

The Channel Nine Melbourne host attempted to read a story during Thursday’s 6 p.m. bulletin in which the child in the US state of Alabama stood on the side of a suburban street, staring at passing cars.

But as he watched footage of a young boy dressed as the well-known murderous doll, the veteran reporter struggled to keep his composure.

Melbourne newscaster Peter Hirchener (right) was unable to chuckle during Thursday evening’s 6:00 p.m. bulletin as he looked at images of a young boy dressed as Chucky

“We think it was all fun, we sure hope so,” said the TV host.

“It wasn’t terrifying.”

On Twitter, actor and singer Rhonda Birchmore was amused by the coverage: “I love when he get the giggles.”

The video shows a 5-year-old boy (pictured) as the horror movie character on a suburban Alabama street

Hitchener has been on the air for Nine News Melbourne since 1998 and has become a much-loved mainstay of the network in Victoria.

In March 2021, the 76-year-old briefly stepped down from his role at Nine after battling health issues.

Concern for the highly respected newscaster started when a migraine tripped him over his words, prompting producers to quickly switch to a pre-recorded story.

Nine tweeted that the news legend was feeling good before the end of the broadcast, while Peter himself tweeted just after the 7pm conclusion that he was fine.

“Thank you so much for your get well wishes…I’m feeling better already. I am very grateful for your support,” he said.

He now reads the new four days a week Monday through Thursday, while Alicia Loxley takes charge of Friday’s broadcasts.