Nine news Lizzie Pearl makes very NSFW gaffe on air while reporting on AFL Grand Final

Nine News host Lizzie Pearl made a very awkward gaffe on Friday when she mispronounced “croc” in a segment about the AFL Grand Final.

The announcer spoke of clips from Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium, where the saltwater crocodile Pinjarra was given two cuts of lamb from keepers representing the Sydney Swans and Geelong in the hopes of taking the meat from the winning team.

But on reading the statement, Lizzie accidentally said the ‘750kg c**k only had eyes for the Swannies’.

Realizing her mistake, she continued with a smile: ‘This bodes well for Sydney, let’s see if she’s right’.

Finals fever has started as football fans descended on Melbourne’s Yarra River for this year’s historic AFL finals parade, but some angry fans have made the switch to hold the event on the city streets.

Seeing the funny side, Lizzie later posted the clip to Instagram, writing: ‘I think this is what you call ac**k up’

The main feature of footy’s biggest week is usually moving through Melbourne’s city center with players on the backs of utes, but this year the Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats floated along the waterway affectionately known as the ‘reverse river’ for its muddy brown waters. .

The AFL canceled the event in 2020 and 2021 when the grand final was played interstate due to Covid-19 lockdowns in Melbourne.

As Geelong takes on the Swans, the stars are also entertained by Robbie Williams, who will lead a star-studded halftime show.

The British icon is joined by Australian singer Delta Goodrem, G Flip, Temper Trap, Goanna and footy anthem troubadour Mike Brady.

Robbie confirmed the good news of his upcoming performance in July.

“I am so excited to perform in front of all the fans, on the hallowed ground of the MCG, for the biggest game of the year,” he said in a statement.

“Can’t wait to see you all on that last Saturday in September,” added the hitmaker Let Me Entertain You.