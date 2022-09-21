‘Nine minutes, $20million, not bad’: Floyd Mayweather will earn ‘millions’ against Mikuru Asakura

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed he will earn $15-20m (£13-18m) from his exhibition bout with Mikuru Asakura this weekend.

Mayweather will go head-to-head with the MMA fighter at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25.

Mayweather has said the nine-minute fight will earn him ‘millions’ of dollars per fight. 60 seconds and that he has learned to ‘work smarter, not harder’.

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he will earn around $15-$20million this weekend

Mayweather (L) will go head-to-head with MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura (R) on Saturday

Asked how much money he would make this weekend, Mayweather said: ‘It’s always a few million a minute.

“From this exhibition alone, I’ll make somewhere like $15-20 million. It’s just from this exhibition. So that’s cool. Nine minutes, 20 million, not bad.

He went on to say: ‘Exhibitions also give me a chance to travel more. I have always traveled a lot, but I am able to entertain people all over the world.

The fight marks Mayweather’s fourth exhibition fight since retiring from professional boxing

‘I wasn’t able to fight in Japan, but they love when I do exhibitions. They love that I come over and perform. It gives them a small chance to see the old Mayweather. It’s a great feeling.

Mayweather – pictured in his £293,000 Rolls-Royce – has said he will earn $20m (£18m) from this weekend’s show

‘I make a lot of money from these exhibitions. But as I told you, I don’t take any abuse.

‘If they did any bodily harm I would have to walk away completely. I’m not going to put myself in a position where I’m going to be brutally beaten or I’m going to take a penalty.’

Asked who would be the biggest opponent he’d like to face in an exhibition, Mayweather said: ‘They give me different names and I’m like ‘yo, let’s make it happen’.

– However, I don’t want to fight anyone, because I don’t want to put myself in a position where it’s hard and tough.

‘It’s about working smarter, not harder, and I’m getting smarter in life. I had a great career because the less you get hit, the longer you last.’

He ended by saying: ‘As long as I don’t take any punches, I’ll keep doing shows and having fun.’

Mayweather previously fought Tenshin Nasukawa (left) in an exhibition bout in 2018

Mayweather and Logan Paul entered the ring in a lucrative exhibition fight in Miami Gardens

Mayweather has come under fire in recent weeks for the pay-per-view costs associated with his exhibition fights.

Asked if that was a concern, the 45-year-old said: ‘No one is forced to buy or see anything they don’t want to. But hopefully they will see my fight this weekend.’

Mayweather went on to explain how streaming services had ‘hurt boxers’ and how the ‘dynamics of pay-per-view’ had changed.

Speaking to Sportsmail, Mayweather said: ‘The dynamics of pay-per-view and the dynamics of cable have changed drastically recently.

‘You know, record numbers have changed. I just got feedback from the Canelo fight and someone sent me an article and he only took home 500,000.

‘It is very, very low. For a fighter like Canelo, it should be top notch. It should make at least a million homes.

Mayweather’s (left) most recent exhibition fight was against Don Moore (right)

Mayweather has come under fire for the pay-per-view costs associated with his exhibitions

‘So it has changed drastically. With Logan Paul I was able to build over a million homes so that was good.

‘Pay-per-view has changed drastically and people are finding a way to watch the fight without paying. It really hurts the fighters.’

Nevertheless, Mayweather has promised to put on a show for those who choose to watch the exhibition on Saturday night.

He said: ‘There aren’t many fights on the undercard so I want to make sure ours goes far. Last time it was only 90 seconds. I want the fans to entertain a little more on this one.