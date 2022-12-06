Nine have been jailed for a total of nearly 16 years over 50-person wedding ‘bloodbath’

Nine members of the family have now been jailed for their part in a ‘bloodbath fight’ at a wedding reception that left a hotel with an £18,000 repair bill.

Michael Stokes, 56, dislocated his shoulder after knocking over a chair during the 50-pers.in quarrel youhat caused £18,000 worth of damage to the Daresbury Park Hotel in Cheshire.

Eight members of his family have previously been jailed for their part in the violence, in which some guests barricaded themselves in a function room for security.

Over £18,000 worth of damage was inflicted on the Daresbury Park Hotel in Warrington, Cheshire

John Stokes, 23, John Steven Stokes, 27, Stephen Stokes, 25, Brian Stokes, 25, and Edward Joseph Stokes, 21, were jailed last month.

They were in the dock after Thomas Stokes, 30, Edward William Stokes, 28, Terry Stokes, 36 and Edward Stokes, 50, were also jailed for their part in the mayhem.

Chester Crown Court heard the fight break out at around 11:15pm on June 26, 2019 at the Warrington hotel and spa.

John Stokes is one of five defendants sentenced at Chester Crown Court for his role in the fight.

Crewe’s Brian Stokes was jailed for 18 months at Chester Crown Court following the mass brawl

Edward William Stokes, Terry Stokes and Thomas Stokes were jailed for the fight in June 2019

A bartender said he saw three men arguing as he left to collect items from the main bar, but when he returned, a large fight had started between around 40 men.

Security camera footage showed glasses and chairs being thrown around the room.

The court also saw exhibits toppled and a candy cart and tables overturned.

Stokes was shown to throw chairs and over ten glasses across the room. before leaving, he showed the footage.

John Stokes and Edward Joseph Stokes have been jailed for their part in the big fight.

Stephen Stokes, of Fairfield and Howley, was sent to prison for 20 months. The mugshot of him shows him covered in cuts with blood dripping from his left eye.

butHe then returned and was seen knocking over another chair and more glasses.

The court heard how £16,000 worth of “extensive” damage was caused to the hotel, as well as £2,400 damage to items belonging to the wedding planner.

In addition to the damages, which the Stokes family paid for, £300 worth of alcohol was stolen as glass was taken for weapons.

In a statement, the hotel manager said the incident was “the worst he had ever seen in his career” as the dance floor and walls were covered in blood and glass.

Wedding guests hid for cover after a massive 50-person brawl turned the ‘happy’ event into an outright ‘bloodbath’

The wedding planner also said that nine years of stock was destroyed, affecting other weddings that wanted to hire the items.

The court heard how Stokes previously pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder.

He also did not provide any answers during his interview with police after initially claiming he was acting in self-defense.

STokes has a prior conviction on the same violent disorder charge in 2013, for which he was jailed for two years, in addition to prior convictions for dishonesty.

On the recurrence of the violent disorder offence, Judge Simon Berkson commented that Stokes “clearly hasn’t learned his lesson”.

Defending his client, Dafydd Roberts said Stokes dislocated his shoulder during the violence and had to be treated at hospital.

He said: ‘The cost of the damage has been reimbursed, but the defendant is aware of the sentences handed down to others, who were unable to pay a prison sentence.

“His last conviction was in 2015 and he hasn’t had a problem since, so this is not an ingrained pattern of delinquency.”

The lawyer added that Stokes is a hard-working man, whose employer speaks highly of him, and that his family will be affected by the loss of income if he goes to prison.

Before passing sentence, Judge Berkson said: ‘The events of that day were truly shocking to anyone who saw them.

‘For those present and innocent, one can only imagine the fear.

What should have been a happy occasion, a wedding, turned into a bloodbath.

“The suite was set up for a celebration, with a DJ playing music, people dancing and having fun.

‘This ended when violence broke out.

You were involved in an incident with widespread violence.

“It was persistent and sustained, causing severe disruption and a substantial effect on businesses.

Ruined the newlywed couple’s day.

“In my judgment, the nature and scope of the event means that punishment can only be achieved by immediate imprisonment.”

Stokes, from Crewe, Cheshire, was sentenced to two years in prison, bringing the total jail time for those involved in the fight to 15 years and 10 months.

Edward William Stokes, 28, of Milton Keynes, was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

Terry Stokes, 36, from Winsford, Cheshire, was jailed for 21 months.

Thomas Stokes, 30, of Milton Keynes, was sentenced to 25 months.

The big fight broke out between up to 50 guests at the wedding reception at Daresbury Park Hotel, Warrington, Cheshire on June 26, 2019.

Judge Berkson said: “The public would be horrified if they saw what I have seen and an immediate prison sentence was not handed down.”

John Christopher Stokes, 23, of Antrim, Northern Ireland, was sentenced to 16 months.

Stephen Stokes, 25, of Fairfield, Warrington, was jailed for 20 months.

Brian Stokes, 25, from Crewe, Cheshire, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

John Steven Stokes, 27, from Crewe, Cheshire, was jailed for 21 months.

Edward Joseph Stokes, aged 21, of Crewe, Cheshire, was sentenced to 18 months.

Edward Stokes, 50, of Crewe, who faced a misdemeanor charge of threatening conduct, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

The family could also be joined by Robert Reilly, 29, of Milton Keynes, who will learn of his fate later this week.