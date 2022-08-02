Nine host Belinda Russell performs the upside-down splits in the office

She is the Channel Nine presenter who is known for her dance videos on TikTok.

And Belinda Russell showed off her favorite party trick on Tuesday in a viral clip shot at Nine’s swanky HQ in Sydney.

The mother of three, 44, showed her flexibility when she took part in a social media challenge that involved doing the splits upside down.

To make her performance all the more impressive, Belinda did the splits with a pair of red high heels.

“My girls told me to try this trend so I thought I’d give it a try if I had a spare minute at work last night,” Belinda captioned the video.

“I really didn’t know if I could do it, but I like a challenge. This is to stay young at heart and not put any limitations on ourselves because of age.’

Belinda’s famous friends praised her efforts in the comments section.

‘Flexi!’ wrote entertainment reporter Renee Bargh, while former Secretary of State Julie Bishop posted clapping emojis.

‘OMG!!! haha!! Wow,” Delta Goodrem wrote. Grant Denyer added: ‘This is WILD! Wow.’

Belinda, who is married to television director Mark Calvert, was dubbed the “Queen of TikTok” last year thanks to her viral dance videos.

Her clips have been viewed around the world and once caught the attention of retired baseball player Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez.

Her TikTok videos have been ‘liked’ more than 5.1 million times.