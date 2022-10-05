Nine for Morris as WA make winning start to Shield defence

Western Australia 258 and 85 for 2 (Bancroft 34, Cartwright 23*, Whiteman 21*, Lyon 2-33) New South Wales 180 and 162 (Holt 54, Morris 4-46, Hardie 2-31, Rocchiccioli 2-39) by eight wickets

Lance Morris’s standout start to the Sheffield Shield season continued as defending champions Western Australia stormed to an impressive eight-wicket win over New South Wales at the WACA in Perth on Wednesday.

Morris, the 24-year-old fast, backed up his career best 5 for 36 in the first innings with 4 for 46 in the second to lead a well-balanced offense, maintaining a stranglehold on NSW, who was fired for just 180 and 162 in a match of just three days.

Player-of-the-Match Morris made constant speeds of around 145 km/h and occasionally peaked above 150 km/h. He lived up to his growing reputation as arguably the fastest bowler in the country. His accurate line-and-length bowling was a highlight, but he had plenty of support from fellow quicks Joel Paris and Matt Kelly below the wickets as well, as well as up-and-coming all-rounder Aaron Hardie and offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

Having played their part, WA needed just 85 runs to win, driving to goal in the 25th in the perfect start to their Shield defense after memorable ending a 23-year drought last season. WA’s first innings of 258 was dominated by 18-year old Teague Wyllie, who became the youngest player to score a Shield century since Ricky Ponting.

“Our bowlers deserve credit and we never let them build partnerships,” said WA Captain Sam Whiteman. “He (Morris) worked hard to bowl a good length. It was a reward for him for the way he held the pressure and built it up.”

NSW, however, were unable to put on much of a fight with just two batters racking up half a century into the match – one was 22-year-old wicketkeeper Baxter Holt, who made an attractive 54 in a lone hand in the second collection.

While a bit of grass was clear, the pitch was not a minefield and looked to play better on Wednesday than the previous two days as NSW capitulated amid a slew of hasty blows.

“I thought the wicket rewarded the batters who put in time and remained patient,” said NSW captain Kurtis Patterson. “For some reason, we were pulled from being patient in different parts of the game. We need to be much better at that.”

Trailing 78 runs after the first innings, NSW’s task of getting back into the game was made more difficult when star batter Jason Sangha was substituted out of the game with a concussion sustained during practice for the day’s game.

Their prospects of setting WA a challenging target improved as openers Dan Hughes and Blake Nikitaras braved sharp new ball spells to build a 48-run partnership amid sunny but cool conditions.

Morris picked up steam and whipped up a vicious pace, forcing a rushed Nikitaras to make several inconclusive hooked shots. But 22-year old Nikitaras’ luck ended late in the first session when he was caught on a great pitch by Hardie, although the batter walked away disappointed by the decision.

His wicket caused a collapse, with Hughes falling in the next to a brute of a delivery from Morris, and shortly afterwards Patterson was left behind as NSW dropped to 57 for 3.

The downfall of NSW was complete on the stroke of lunch when Moises Henriques fell loosely on Kelly. The long break failed to revive them, with Matthew Gilkes, who had replaced Sangha, caught lbw by Morris before NSW finally resisted under increasingly dismal conditions by Holt, unleashing several reverse sweeps to blunt Rocchiccioli.

But he missed support with the tail throwing their wickets away, including Nathan Lyon, who hollowed out on the stroke of tea.