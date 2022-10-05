Nine for Morris as WA make winning start to Shield defence
Western Australia 258 and 85 for 2 (Bancroft 34, Cartwright 23*, Whiteman 21*, Lyon 2-33) New South Wales 180 and 162 (Holt 54, Morris 4-46, Hardie 2-31, Rocchiccioli 2-39) by eight wickets
Morris, the 24-year-old fast, backed up his career best 5 for 36 in the first innings with 4 for 46 in the second to lead a well-balanced offense, maintaining a stranglehold on NSW, who was fired for just 180 and 162 in a match of just three days.
While a bit of grass was clear, the pitch was not a minefield and looked to play better on Wednesday than the previous two days as NSW capitulated amid a slew of hasty blows.
Trailing 78 runs after the first innings, NSW’s task of getting back into the game was made more difficult when star batter Jason Sangha was substituted out of the game with a concussion sustained during practice for the day’s game.
Their prospects of setting WA a challenging target improved as openers Dan Hughes and Blake Nikitaras braved sharp new ball spells to build a 48-run partnership amid sunny but cool conditions.
Morris picked up steam and whipped up a vicious pace, forcing a rushed Nikitaras to make several inconclusive hooked shots. But 22-year old Nikitaras’ luck ended late in the first session when he was caught on a great pitch by Hardie, although the batter walked away disappointed by the decision.
His wicket caused a collapse, with Hughes falling in the next to a brute of a delivery from Morris, and shortly afterwards Patterson was left behind as NSW dropped to 57 for 3.
The downfall of NSW was complete on the stroke of lunch when Moises Henriques fell loosely on Kelly. The long break failed to revive them, with Matthew Gilkes, who had replaced Sangha, caught lbw by Morris before NSW finally resisted under increasingly dismal conditions by Holt, unleashing several reverse sweeps to blunt Rocchiccioli.
But he missed support with the tail throwing their wickets away, including Nathan Lyon, who hollowed out on the stroke of tea.
Fittingly, Morris rounded out the innings to end Holt’s counterattack and lead his teammates off the ground, leaving WA’s new bowling coach Tim Macdonald understandably grinning from ear to ear.