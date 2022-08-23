Nina Dobrev celebrating Sarah Hyland’s star-studded winery wedding 

<!–

Nina Dobrev took to Instagram on Tuesday to share special moments from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ highly anticipated wedding in Santa Ynez, California.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, was seen posing with the actress while sharing a look at the bride and groom at the altar.

Dobrev took her Olympic snowboarder beau Shaun White as her guest.

The wedding took place at a winery in central California.

Dobrev posted a loving Instagram carousel highlighting her friend Hyland’s special day.

‘What a magical night (FINALLY) to celebrate @sarahhyland & @wellsadams…your love is to infinity and beyond Pluto is not far enough #mrandmrswells…too [middle finger emoji] your blisters. I will always welcome you to such an epic dance floor.’

You may kiss the bride: the bride and groom and their wedding party stood among an abundance of flowers hanging from a large tree

The first photo showed Dobrev with a parasol protecting herself and the beautiful bride from the sun.

The duo, who had been spotted on red carpets and attending events together for years, showed the dynamism of their friendship with a smile from Dobrev and Hyland who made a funny face in her elegant wedding dress.

Dobrev who chose to wear a long black chiffon ankle-length dress with spaghetti straps and chunky necklaces looked over the moon at her best friend’s marital bliss.

Wedding Kiss: Dobrev was gorgeous in a low-cut black dress with pearl necklaces

The Run This Town actress then shared a thoughtful image of her incredibly athletic wedding date.

Shaun White, with whom Dobrev has been dating for over two years, looked smart in a tailored navy suit jacket and trousers with a loose linen shirt unbuttoned at the top below as he escorted the actress around the wedding venue.

Rumor has it that the snowboard superstar and his beloved girlfriend are in the offing for an engagement.

In the second photo in the carousel, Dobrev walked away from the camera amid long rows of vines, and she added a few other images from her impromptu vine shoot.

Again with her parasol, the actress seemed to be energized in her glamorous California wedding, posing flirtatiously and even posting a photo of her making a ‘kissy face’ right into the camera.

The loose dirt along the vines didn’t stop her from rocking her bubblegum pink heels as she snapped photos under the blazing California sun.

Dobrev shared a full view of the wedding ceremony from her seat.

A furry friend: a cute kid who cuddles during the event while Nina added a sweater

The newlyweds and their wedding party stood among an abundance of flowers hanging from a large tree under which the couple said, “Yes.”

While Dobrev had no bridesmaid duties of his own, fellow actor Vanessa Hudgens of High School Musical fame stood by Hyland’s side.

The actress shared several moments of the weekend wedding extravaganza, including her own cuddling with friend and philanthropist Kayla Ewell and cuddling with a black and white cat who attended the event.

The first dance between Hyland and Wells was also recorded in Dobrev’s post.

What’s more, the playful image she chose to cap her off is capturing the spirit of the event.

She hinted at her humor in a photo where she holds up two middle fingers and sticks out her tongue.

‘[middle finger emoji] you blisters…” the end of her caption read, and the photo showed her torn swollen feet now in Birkenstocks instead of heels.

Dobrev seemed to have enjoyed the evening – dancing and spending time with her loved ones, especially White, with whom she looked happier than ever to be with them.