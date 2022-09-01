Nina Agdal dons skimpy bikini during her recent trip to Greece with friends and new beau Logan Paul

Looks like Nina Agdal is back in her jet set way.

Just a few days after being spotted with new beau Logan Paul in London, England, the Danish model took to her Instagram page and posted a few videos of herself boarding a plane with her pet, where she revealed she was “going to my next adventure with my number 1 girl.’

She then posted a series of photos and videos from her recent vacation to Mykonos, Greece, which she spent the week before with several friends, including Paul.

Summer love: Nina Agdal (right), 30, took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a series of photos and videos she took during her recent trip to Mykonos, Greece, featuring new beauty Logan Paul, including showing off her stately figure alongside stylist Jamie Frankel

Among the new photos Agdal shared was a photo of herself showing off her 5ft9.5 statue-like figure in a bikini wearing a mask and snorkel alongside stylist and friend Jamie Frankel.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl, 30, was seen flashing a peace sign in a small multi-colored two-piece, while Frankel followed suit with the peace sign in a black bikini.

On this beautiful summer day, Agdal had her long dark brown locks pulled up into a bun to make way for the underwater gear she wore before diving into the water.

Fun in the sun: The top model (left) and Frankel (right) were also seen in their respective bikinis chatting closer to the pool

Sun Goddess: The Danish model also checked out the pool for a video, in which she took a brief look at her long, tanned legs as she lounged under the sun

Playful: The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl also wore a purple patterned bikini when she lit it up for the camera with one of her male friends in Greece

Her new Instagram post also showed the two friends seemingly enjoying the sun and having fun by a pool in Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea that is popular for its summer party atmosphere.

In another photo, the resident of Hillerød, Denmark, can be seen kneeling beside the pool talking to Frankel, who bends over in the clear blue water to listen to her boyfriend.

There are also images of Agdal enjoying a sandwich, and another of her group of friends eating different foods, showing that Paul’s new boyfriend is keeping an eye on a particular dish.

Stylin’: Agdal also slipped into a black mesh ensemble, while Frankel donned a stylish mini dress during their time together in Mykonos

In a row: The top model confessed “We ate, we drank, we danced, we laughed, we lived” in the caption of her recent Instagram post with images from Greece

Tasty: Agdal’s new boyfriend, Logan Paul (left), can be seen among all her friends at a party during her summer vacation in Mykonos

“We ate, we drank, we danced, we laughed, we lived,” Agdal wrote in the post’s caption about her experience in Mykonos, Greece.

The hot new couple were spotted together during their summer vacation to Greece, and again, days later, while out and about in London.

Paul, 27, went to the UK to promote his Prime hydration drink at fellow YouTuber KSI’s recent boxing event and Arsenal football club’s recent Premier League match against Fulham.

Jetsetting: After her holiday to Greece and her trip to the UK, Agdal shared a clip of herself and her dog on a plane

Back on Earth: The proud animal lover then revealed that she and her four-legged relative were ‘on their way to the next adventure’ once they landed back on the ground

Dynamic duo: Agdal was also robbed on camera next to her dog when she was back on the ground

Rumors of a romance between the two arose in June when they were spotted sharing a kiss over dinner with friends in London.

The top model’s love life also included romances with movie legend Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and actor Jack Brinkley-Cook, 27, who is the son of modeling legend Christie Brinkley.

Agdal capped off her Instagram posts on Wednesday with a few clips of herself and her dog on a plane, and another of them back on the ground after landing, where she said they were “on their way to the next adventure.” .