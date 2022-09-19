Nimbin Mardi Grass attracts people to protest cannabis prohibition

It was the 30th anniversary of the annual event focusing on the legalization of cannabis

The Mardi Grass festival was held over the weekend in Nimbin in northern NSW

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Thousands have flocked to Australia’s weed capital wearing eccentric clothing and body paint to celebrate the Mardi Grass festival.

Mardi Grass is an annual protest against cannabis law reform in Nimbin, northern New South Wales.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the famous cannabis festival.

Thousands attended last weekend’s annual Mardi Grass festival in Nimbin, northern New South Wales

Revelers were dressed in eccentric clothing, with many wearing bright greens with ornate marijuana leaf motifs

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the annual event, held as a protest against cannabis legislation

The participants of the festival celebrate cannabis culture, smoke and party

The participants showed off their fancy costumes as they marched and danced through Nimbin’s main street.

A group of revelers were seen holding a giant inflatable cannabis joint.

Market stalls were also set up selling hash smoking equipment and merchandise.

Those at the festival showed off their colorful outfits as they marched through Australia’s grass capital

Participants marched through Nimbin on Sunday protesting for the legalization of marijuana along with other various social and political issues

A group of revelers were pictured holding a giant inflatable cannabis joint

It was all smiles over the weekend for those on Mardi Gras

Nimbin Hemp Embassy president Michael Balderstone said the protesters are hoping to change cannabis laws in Australia.

‘The two core issues we are protesting are being allowed to grow our own medicine instead of having to buy it expensively from big companies via a doctor.’

“And the rules for drugged driving must be changed to an impairment test. It’s appalling that medical cannabis users lose their driving licenses just for having a little old residue of cannabis in their saliva that doesn’t affect their ability to drive at all,” he said.

A number of market stalls selling drug paraphernalia were also set up, while speakers at the forefront of the fight to legalize weed gave lectures

Highlights of the festival included ‘Great Green Cabaret’, ‘Kombi Konvoy’, ‘Hemp Olympix’, ‘Pot Art’ and ‘Pot Poetry’

The Mardi Grass Festival has been held in Nimbin annually since 1993. This year marks the 30th anniversary

The Mardi Grass Festival has been held in Nimbin every year since 1993.

It is the height of the area’s ‘weed tourism’ calendar and an annual boost to the small village’s economy.

This year’s festival was due to be held over the weekend of April 29 to March 1, but was postponed due to the NSW floods.