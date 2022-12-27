Niles: Are Disney and Universal making a big mistake with their new attractions?

Disney and Universal could be missing the point in their attempts to create attractions that fans want to experience again and again.

Game-based attractions appear to be natural candidates for attracting repeat visits. Since every ride on a shooter provides a different experience, the parks have ordered countless dark rides over the past two decades.

But whether the attraction requires you to play with a toy gun, some other device, or just waving your hands, many theme park guests have grown tired of shooting games. Disneyland fans responded with a collective yawn when Disney California Adventure opened the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure interactive ride last year, for example.

“What happened to the days when you could just enjoy an experience without having to ‘shoot’ something?” one reader responded when I recently wrote on ThemeParkInsider.com about interactive attractions.

I asked my website readers what element of theme park rides makes them want to ride an attraction again. “Overwhelming Detail” was the overwhelming winner, followed by Physical Sensations. Loved themes, variable elements, and short waits followed, with interactive elements last, chosen by just 1% of respondents.

And yet, major theme parks continue to announce new shooter rides, the latest being Universal Studios Florida’s Villain-Con Minion Blast. Opening next summer, it’ll be another screen-based shooter, except guests will play from a moving walkway instead of sitting in darkened vehicles.

Ultimately, as Disney Imagineers and other theme park designers like to say, storytelling drives theme park experiences. Too often, though, fans have been disappointed by the prospect of scoring points at a theme park when that game ends up being a gimmick that distracts them from what should be a fuller experience.

Well-designed interactivity can move a story forward instead of just going its way. Universal’s Great Movie Escape, which opened just weeks ago in Orlando, is a perfect example. Billed as escape rooms, these hour-long “Jurassic World” and “Back to the Future”-themed adventures are puzzle-driven attractions that deliver the group-based problem-solving experience that makes modern video games appealing to so many players. And you don’t have to shoot anything.

The concept doesn’t scale, unfortunately. Doing the math based on what I heard from a Universal official, Universal Orlando’s escape rooms can accommodate no more than 64 guests per hour. With such a low capacity, Universal’s Great Movie Escape can only exist as a premium-priced add-on attraction. But it’s still an inspiration for what might one day include a bigger attraction.

There are no shortcuts to excellence. While shooters like Buzz Lightyear once won fans as something new, that newness has faded. Great rides still need the full package—immersive details, compelling characters, physical activity, and an engaging story—to stand the test of time and become a classic that will keep people coming back to the park.

Anything less just doesn’t score.