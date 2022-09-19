Nikolas Cruz wants judge presiding over death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense

Lawyers for Nikolas Cruz have requested that the presiding judge be removed from his death penalty case after the judge labeled a defense decision “unprofessional.”

Defense attorney Melisa McNeil abruptly put the defense to rest after notifying both Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and the prosecution that the defense would call 80 witnesses.

Scherer called the decision not to warn her or the prosecutor, who was unwilling to begin his rebuttal case, “the most inappropriate, unprofessional way to adjudicate a case.”

“We don’t play chess,” Scherer said.

“You all knew about this and even if you didn’t make your decision until this morning, to have 22, plus all the staff and every lawyer who comes into the court, you have to wait like it’s some kind of game – now I have to take them home .’

McNeil and Cruz’s defense team are now asking for a mistrial and for Scherer to withdraw from the case.

Cruz said in an affidavit that he believes the Florida judge’s comments have led him to “reasonably fear that the court is biased against my lawyers and me and that I will not receive a fair and impartial trial.”

The judge said she believed the defense’s decision was an insult to all staff present that morning, in addition to the prosecution.

In a direct response to McNeil’s announcement, Chief Prosecutor Michael Satz said he was “ready for 40 more witnesses.”

“The defense recently told us they would take witnesses,” added prosecutor Jeff Marcus.

The defense motion cites a Florida court rule that a judge must disqualify himself if the judge’s impartiality is reasonably called into question.

McNeil attempted to respond to Scherer’s initial statement, indicating that the judge had reprimanded her in front of her client and damaged her reputation, but was cut off.

“You’ve insulted me so blatantly the whole process,” Scherer said.

“Take off your headphones. Discuss with me. Storm outside. Being late on purpose if you don’t like my statements, so to be honest this was a long time coming.’

Assistant state attorney Carolyn McCann said that while Scherer made “critical or hostile” comments, it was not grounds for a mistrial, according to Fox news.

McNeil said Scherer harbored “hostility” towards her that “contaminated this whole process,” citing a previously heated argument between the two in 2019.

“The defense had absolutely no legal obligation to inform the state or the court in advance of its intention to rest,” McNeil said.

Prosecutors’ members responded to the defense’s motion, adding that Scherer had previously been respectful of both sides.

The prosecutor said it will take a week to prepare his rebuttal case, as the trial will continue on September 27 and finish the week of October 10.

Scherer and McNeil last had a heated exchange in 2019 during Cruz’s pre-trial hearing, which later led to his conviction on 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of 17 attempted first-degree murder.

McNeil requested that the prosecution provide the bodycam footage within 10 days of the pre-trial hearing.

“This court has imposed a timetable on us and we cannot stick to that schedule because we are not receiving the information we need to prepare this case for trial,” McNeil said in a statement. WPLG-TV.

Scherer replied that she had already asked McNeil if she should re-impose a witness to get the footage, and that McNeil said no.

Following the defense’s decision to rest, the prosecutor will begin his rebuttal case on September 27. The case is expected to be concluded the week of October 10.

“No, I didn’t say that,” McNeil retorted. “I said, Judge, let’s finish with the other arguments and then we can discuss whether or not I want to impeach again. There are several problems…’

‘Madam. McNeil, please let me talk,” Scherer interrupted.

“Well, you’re quoting me wrong, Judge,” McNeil told her.

‘Madam. McNeil, I said, “Are you asking this court to re-impose the witness?” And then you said, “Not right now,” Scherer said. ‘But then I said, ‘Is there anything else about defense (Motion No.) 49?’ And both sides said no. And I said, ‘Let’s move on.’

“Then we’ll have to dress 49 again,” McNeil bellowed.

“Okay, you need to step up a gear,” Scherer warned.

“Judge, you’re putting words in my mouth,” McNeil objected.

“You’re disrespectful,” Scherer told her.

McNeil clapped back, “Judge, I must repeat myself so you understand what I’m saying.”

The judge interrupted him and asked for a five-minute break so McNeil could calm himself.

“You’re disrespectful and I’m not going to talk to me like this,” Scherer told the lawyer.

Scherer, who is presiding over her first death penalty case, has not released a statement in response to the defense’s motion.