Nikolas Cruz jurors examine AR-15 he used in Parkland school shooting

Jurors deciding whether to recommend a death sentence or life sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will investigate the AR-15 he used to kill 17 people in the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre.

After three months of witness testimony, the jury began their deliberations on Wednesday.

Cruz, now 24, pleaded guilty last year to the murder of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.

During their six-hour deliberation on Wednesday, the jurors first requested a rereading of two testimonies and then, just before the court was adjourned for the day, requested to see the AR-15 that Cruz used in the shootings.

There was objection from the Broward Sheriff’s Office to providing the gun to the jury, for “security reasons,” but just before day two of Thursday’s deliberations began, it was decided that the gun would be displayed without the firing pin.

Nikolas Cruz, who will soon find out whether he will face a death sentence or be sent to prison for life, can be seen on security footage at the school in 2018 as he carried out his frenzy. On the second day of deliberation, jurors asked to view the AR-15 he used in the shootings

The weapon, which Cruz legally purchased in 2017, was shown to the jury during witness statements earlier in July.

Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Gloria Crespo previously testified that Cruz, then 19, still had five rifle magazines in the vest, containing a total of 160 bullets. He had fired more than 100 shots as he walked through the three-story building for seven minutes, firing through hallways and classrooms.

The judges were also shown photos Crespo took of the bodies of five students and a teacher who died on the third floor, all with multiple injuries from being shot at close range.

The jurors deliberated for about six hours on Wednesday and asked them to read the prosecution’s cross-examination of a defense psychologist who says Cruz suffers from a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

At the end of the day, they asked to take another look at the AR-15.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said the Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies told her they couldn’t give it to the jury for “security reasons,” so this was “above” her “pay scale,” and she would stay in her lane.

Chief Prosecutor Michael Satz objected, saying he had seen this happen in many previous cases, even calling the situation “ridiculous” and “ridiculous.”

At the beginning of Thursday, it was decided that the jury would see the weapon without a firing pin.

The Cruz massacre is the deadliest mass shooting ever brought to trial in the US. Nine other people in the US who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire.

The judges are locked up during their deliberations, which can last for hours or days. They have been told to pack for at least two nights.

