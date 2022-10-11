Nikki Lund lost 20lbs and poses in swimsuit

Singer Nikki Lund returned to yoga in August to lose those last 20 pounds after welcoming her son Hendrix in 2018.

And now the singer has finally reached the weight she loves when she showed off her new curves in a Beach Bunny leopard print swimsuit as she posed by a pool in Calabasas, California.

“I finally got size two and it feels great!” the U&I singer, who used to date rock star Richie Sambora, of Bon Jovi fame, told DailyMail.com exclusively.

The star – who went to school with Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton – looked in tip-top shape as she wore the leopard print one-piece swimsuit with gold metallic circles along the plunging front.

The skimpy suit went high on the hips and was tied at the back.

The viewer wore her white-blonde hair down and added a cross necklace to match her earrings.

The music star added that she does yoga twice a day. “After I drink my coffee, I spend an hour in my home gym doing five sun salutations, the warrior pose, standing tree, and lunge,” she said.

“Before going to bed, I spend about 20 minutes doing more sun salutations because it helps me sleep better.

“After the stress of working all day and watching my son, it’s nice to have some time to myself where I can take care of myself, it really helps reduce my anxiety and it puts me to sleep quickly.” fall.’

The fashion designer — who launched her eponymous fall clothing line on Nordstrom — exclusively told DailyMail.com in August that she’s lost 15 pounds this summer by going back to her favorite workout: yoga.

The star had been working out at a gym for the past few years, but didn’t really have the drive to train as hard as she could.

“I love the gym, but sometimes you get tired of the environment, sometimes you slow down,” she told DailyMail.com.

“The weight crept up because I wasn’t inspired. Then a friend told me to do the workout I really love. And that’s why I went back to yoga.’

The star loves the sun salutation poses by her pool in her Calabasas home that she shares with her fiancé, musician Jeff Phillips, and their son Hendrix.

“I like yoga because it’s a physical way to control my mind,” she also shared.

‘It really calms me down! And I need it because my fashion line is selling so well at Nordstrom, I’ve gotten really busy with that.

“Yoga really teaches me about holding and letting go, giving and receiving,” the siren said.

She also said she likes to design clothes because it’s fun to ‘make something out of nothing’.

‘It takes focus and the ability to let go. I love exploring every compartment of my soul, almost like discovering myself all over again for the first time. A dual reality of the artist’s heart – the here and now and a fantasy world,” she noted.

And she also said, ‘Everything is a balancing act, a give and take in life. And there is no judgment.’

DailyMail.com last had Lund in March when she released her song Foolish from Sony Music.

Her previous hit tracks are This Is It and U & I as Sambora often acted as mentors.

The fashion designer who also worked as a clothing designer – her items appear in Nordstrom.

Nikki designs have been worn by Miley Cyrus, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Brandy, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton.

Nikki launched her music career in 2018 with the hit songs Love Overdose and This Is It after already starting a well-received fashion line.

She told Better Days that she was hopeful for a fresh start.

“It was the hope of better days ahead. I think there has been a lot of positive change for women in the #metoo movement over the past year,” she said.

“It was also kind of an inspiring thing where I was like, ‘Wow, this is really cool, kind of like better days are coming and I can see it.”

“It’s hopeful,” the star added.

“There’s a lot of things happening in the world that aren’t so good and I was a bit bummed about it,” she said at the time.

‘With all the shootings’ [in schools]and how politically everything is turned upside down, bullshit that happens that’s not cool.

“I think we need more positivity.”

Nikki has been on the cover of YRB, Esquire, appeared on the pages of ELLE, Genlux, People, US Weekly, InTouch, Life & Style, and was spotlighted by E!, Access Hollywood, Extra, VH1, and Good Day LA .

