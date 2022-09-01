Nikki Lund gets $14K non-surgical face lift from Kim Kardashian’s doctor

Singer Nikki Lund has discovered what you get for a $14,000 “facelift” with Kim Kardashian’s specialist Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione in Beverly Hills.

The 39-year-old blonde beauty – whose hit song is You And I featuring Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora – is featured exclusively in images obtained by DailyMail.com to perform the procedure.

But the work she’d done wasn’t cutting, and it only took an hour. Here’s a look at what she’s been through to look five years younger.

Time for a lift? Singer Nikki Lund, 39, has discovered what you get for a $14,000 one hour ‘facelift’; seen after the procedure

Her Specialist: She worked with Kim Kardashian’s specialist, Dr. Ourian, right, of Epione in Beverly Hills

The procedure is called the One Hour Facelift, which Ourian came up with.

“The treatment is US RF, which means ultrasonic radio frequency,” Nikki explained to DailyMail.com.

Radiofrequency (RF) therapy, also called radiofrequency skin tightening, is a non-surgical method of tightening your skin, according to health line.

No Knife: But the work she’d done wasn’t cutting. Here’s a look at what she’s been through to look five years younger

An hour and $14K! The procedure is called the One Hour Facelift, which Ourian invented

“The procedure involves using waves of energy to heat the deep layer of your skin known as your dermis.

‘This heat stimulates the production of collagen,’ the site states. Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body. It creates the framework for your skin and gives your skin its firmness.

‘As you age, your cells make less collagen, which leads to sagging skin and wrinkles.

‘Skin laxity occurs around age 35 to 40 when the quantity and quality of your collagen starts to decline.

‘RF therapy has been used since 2001 to combat sagging skin and signs of aging. In this article we are going to look at how this cosmetic therapy works and what possible benefits it has for your skin.’

What Lund felt was deep heat and a stinging sensation during the One Hour Facelift.

“It was an hour with less than a week of downtime and the full results will be seen in about three months,” she added.

It takes a while before the effects of the treatment become visible.

‘It’s so worth it! I have a lot of freckles from the summer sun, I’m a California girl, I love my sun,” she added.

The total treatment for the one-hour facelift, which involves the face and neck, is $14,000, she added.

Lund said that was $6,000 for her face and $8,000 for her neck and chest.

First she had to be sedated.

After that, it took a total of an hour for Dr. Ourian, who has worked not only with Kim, but also with her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

In fact, Dr. Ourian the person who filled Kylie’s lips from thin to plump.

Does it hurt? The treatment is US RF, which means ultrasonic radio frequency,” Nikki explains to DailyMail.com. Ultherapy is a non-invasive ultrasound procedure that uses a device called the Ulthera System

Tighten it up: Uthera is used for: Skin tightening, rejuvenation for improved jawline definition, neck contouring and upper eyelid cap, as well as enhancing the cleavage

Simon Ourian, MD founded Epione Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California in 1998. Ourian is credited with developing the Coolaser and Coolbeam procedures.

“When I look at someone’s face, I automatically have in my head what I can do to improve it and I’ve been doing that since I was a kid,” Dr. Ourian in July to DailyMail.com.

He practices cosmetic dermatology by profession. And in his spare time he is a sculptor.

Ourian told DailyMail.com: ‘It is the study of human anatomy and classical sculpture that has been the most vital aspect of what has helped me achieve natural, realistic results for my patients over the years.

‘My sculpture and cosmetic work are very similar. It’s like a pointillist painting, where many small changes merge into an integrated whole’, he says about his dual passions.’

She loves the sun: Here she was seen in her pool in Calabasas, California last month

Who is Lund? She’s often at red carpet events, seen left in 2021, and is buddies with Paris Hilton, also seen in 2021. But by day she works as a singer (she’s going on tour soon) and a fashion designer; Nikki Lund Designs sells on Nordstrom

dr. Ourian explained that there are three facial features that are universally considered beautiful: symmetry, proportion, and healthy skin.

“The more symmetrical the right and left sides of the face are, the better,” said the A-list doctor who, thanks to his skills and impressive 3.5 million Instagram followers, has become a celebrity himself.

In addition to symmetry, proportion is important.

“From the forehead to the chin, the face is divided into three parts (top, middle, and bottom). Faces that are considered attractive usually have a third of the same size and thus are more proportional,” he explained.

“All these things have to do with our belief that a person is healthy and youthful. It’s programmed in our heads.’

“From the forehead to the chin, the face is divided into three parts (top, middle, and bottom). Faces that are considered attractive are usually one-third the same size and thus are more proportional,” explains Dr. Ourian out; Kim Kardashian is seen well here

According to Dr. Ourian, Kim’s face is very symmetrical, with the left and right sides looking almost identical.

“Her face is also very proportional, and all of her individual features are very proportional to each other.

“There’s nothing you look at that you think is too big or too small, and she’s learned to maintain and care for it like no other.

“She has a very clear vision of what a person should look like. She takes care of her face.’

Like an artist before starting to sketch a portrait, Dr. Ourian are procedures by measuring the face.

“What I do with measuring and making diagrams of the face is what sculptures have done for thousands of years,” explains the expert.

The goal is to create symmetry, which as a former artist is natural for the Persian dermatologist.

‘If someone has a smaller bottom face, I try to make it bigger to match the top face; if someone’s forehead is too big, I try to widen the face to match the length of the face.’