Nikki Bella wears white as she weds fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in Paris

Wrestler-turned reality TV star Nikki Bella is now a married woman.

The 38-year-old brunette beauty tied the knot with her 40-year-old fiancé Artem in Paris on Friday after being engaged for more than two years. They first met in 2017 during a competition on Dancing With The Stars and started dating in 2019.

The mum-of-one shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday with a look at their wedding rings and a picture of them in their wedding attire standing on a boat on the Seine as they gaze at the Eiffel Tower.

Their marriage is shown on the four-part e! TV special called Nikki Bella Says I Do, which will air early next year.

There was only a small group of family and friends at the Paris ceremony.

Close to her was twin sister Brie Bella.

The standout guest was their son Matteo, two years old, the site added.

On the Seine: They sat arm in arm sipping champagne on a boat while she wore white

Ring it in: She showed off her engagement ring while wearing a gold wedding ring

She was previously engaged to movie star John Cena, but they broke up in 2018 after six years of romance.

In April, Nikki said they would get married in the fall of 2022.

‘We have set a wedding date. I’ll give you a hint that it will be fall 2022 very soon,” Bella told US Weekly.

Nikki added at the time that they had “just started” looking into possible wedding venues and might have found one to “capture” on their chosen date.

Nikki added, “Then Brie will have to get busy because she’s Maid of Honor and I’ll have to put her to work.”

Her twin sister Brie joked, “That means I’ll have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk and be together.”

Their bundle of joy was there too: the standout guest was their son Matteo, two years old

For all to see: their wedding will be featured on the E! TV special called Nikki Bella Says I Do, which will air early next year

The twins previously starred in the hit E! reality show Total Bellas, which ended in 2021 after six seasons.

Nikki also teased that there might be an E! especially for the wedding, stating: ‘It’s possible on E!. So the world can see it.’

She also said that she hasn’t picked out her wedding dress yet and that she wants Artem to choreograph their dance already.

‘[There’s] so, so much pressure. I literally told Artem recently, I’m going: “You have to start choreographing it now, because I want to learn it all summer, so if we go in and do it, I’ll know, on the back of my hand. Simple .” But I have to start now,’ Nikki said.

The couple have chosen the song they will dance to, Can’t Help Falling In Love, originally performed by Elvis Presley.

Nikki added that she and Artem “really” like the version of the song sung by Haley Reinhart and hope she’ll be available to sing the song live for them.

First song: The couple has chosen the song they will dance to, Can’t Help Falling In Love, originally performed by Elvis Presley

Nikki and Artem welcomed their first child Matteo in late July 2020, with Nikki revealing another reason why the wedding was delayed.

“When I had Matteo and I started raising him, I thought, if I say ‘I want’, I want to make sure it’s forever,” she said.

‘I know there are things Artem wants too – like he really wants his parents’ [who live in Russia] there — but in general I don’t want my son to get a divorce either,” she said.

