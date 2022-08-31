Nikki Bella looks lovely in a red dress while posing with her son in front of the Eiffel Tower

Nikki Bella shared several photos taken Tuesday with her son Matteo, two years old, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The 38-year-old reality TV star and her child posed in front of the world-famous building for a series of photos, and she also added a photo of herself placing a kiss on the cheek of her now-husband, Artem Chigvintsev.

The former wrestler’s post was shared just after she announced that she and her husband had tied the knot.

Bella wore a flowing red dress that showed her tight legs and arms in the poppers.

The reality TV star also rocked a pair of light beige high-heeled shoes that gave her a little extra glamour.

Her gorgeous dark brown locks fell to her shoulders and contrasted perfectly with the lighter shades of her outfit.

She also wrote a short message in her post’s caption that read, translated from French, “A magical moment.”

The brunette tied the knot with her fiancé in Paris on Friday after being engaged for more than two years.

They first met in 2017 during a competition on Dancing With The Stars and started dating in 2019.

The mum-of-one shared the happy news on Instagram Monday with a look at their wedding rings and a picture of them in their wedding attire standing on a boat on the River Seine gazing at the Eiffel Tower.

Their marriage is featured on the four-part E! TV special called Nikki Bella Says I Do, which will air early next year.

There was only a small group of family and friends at the Paris ceremony.

Close to her was twin sister Brie Bella.

The standout guest was their son, the site added.

On the Seine: They sat arm in arm sipping champagne on a boat on the River Seine while she was dressed in white

Ring it in: She showed off her engagement ring while wearing a gold wedding ring

She was previously engaged to movie star John Cena, but they broke up in 2018 after six years of romance.

In April, Nikki said she and Artem would marry in the fall of 2022.

‘We have set a wedding date. I’ll give you a hint that it will be fall 2022 very soon,” Bella told US Weekly.

Nikki added at the time that they “just started” looking into possible wedding venues and that they might have found one to “capture” on their chosen date.

She then said, “Then Brie will have to get busy because she’s Maid of Honor and I’ll have to put her to work.”

Her twin sister Brie joked, “That means I’ll have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk and be together.”

The twins previously starred in the hit E! reality show Total Bellas, which ended in 2021 after six seasons.

Nikki also teased that there might be an E! especially for the wedding, stating: ‘It’s possible on E!. So the world can see it.’

She also said that she hasn’t picked out her wedding dress yet and that she wants Artem to choreograph their dance already.

‘[There’s] so, so much pressure. I literally told Artem recently, I’m going: “You have to start choreographing it now, because I want to learn it all summer, so if we go in and do it, I’ll know, on the back of my hand. Simple .” But I have to start now,’ Nikki said.

