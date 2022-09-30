Nikita Tszyu’s Hannibal Lecter-impersonating next opponent vows to punish son of boxing great

Will enter the ring against Tszyu, 24, decked out in terrifying Hannibal Lecter mask

Dryden, 28, is undefeated in four career fights, injury free after back injury

Local Newcastle boxer Darkon Dryden enjoys the chance to take on Nikita Tszyu . to fight

Nikita Tszyu beware – Darkon Dryden is coming for you – and he will have the hometown support in Newcastle next month when it’s showtime in the ring.

Dryden, 28, who is undefeated in four career fights – all by KO – also had a message for Australian boxing legend Kostya Tszyu’s son ahead of their fight on October 8 – he will be a ‘live dog’ at the Newcastle Entertainment Center in wide meadow.

The father of two won’t be hard to spot – when he enters the hall prepared to go to battle, he’ll be decked out in a Hannibal Lecter mask.

Dryden revealed this week that he was first contacted by Team Tzsyu the day after his wedding in Port Macquarie, on the north coast of NSW, in March.

The Orthodox warrior – nicknamed ‘Dynamite’ – is adamant that it was no coincidence.

How Darkon ‘Dynamite’ Dryden enters the ring when he fights Nikita Tszyu at the Newcastle Entertainment Center on October 8

Nikita Tszyu (right) builds his own boxing career, following in the footsteps of his father Kostya and brother Tim Tszyu

‘So I know what they’re doing,’ said Dryden News Corp.

“I would just put a beer photo on my Instagram story. Then all of a sudden ‘ring, ring’ – I get a call asking if I want to fight Nikita Tszyu in 30 days.

“I said there was no way I could hit the weight at the time, I wasn’t even close to a gym.

“But I wouldn’t say no a second time.”

Dryden added that a six-week prep is plenty of time to get his conditioning up to scratch, has “worked his way out” during training and is ready to be a “live dog.”

After making his professional debut in 2016 – and racking up three wins in six months – Dryden was subsequently sidelined for nearly four years with a back injury.

He later found that he had fractured the L1 in his vertebrae – and the only cure was rest.

Dryden later admitted to hating the sport and suffered from depression, but is now ready to put a slur on Tszyu’s boxing name.

Tszyu, 24, is undefeated in three career fights.

After graduating from exclusive Newington College in 2015, he completed a Bachelor of Architectural Design at UTS and then built a career in the field.

He returned to the ring in 2021 and is looking to follow the path of his older brother, Tim Tszyu, who is considered by many to be Australia’s current leading boxer.