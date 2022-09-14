Nike launches a trainer-cleaning ROBOT in its London store

<!–

Whether it’s your most comfortable pair of sneakers or your most stylish kicks, we all have a pair of shoes in our wardrobe that we would hate to lose.

Now Nike’s latest innovation can help extend the life of your favorite shoes.

The fashion giant has unveiled a new robot in Nike Town London, the Bot Imitated Longevity Lab (BILL), designed to clean and repair shoes.

“The point is, maintaining old products is very personal,” said Noah Murphy-Reinhertz, Sustainability Lead at Nike NXT.

“People will go to great lengths to take care of their favorite shoes. Repairing a product is a way to expand our memory with a product. We see BILL as a tool to be able to do that.’

The robot can currently extend the life of four popular Nike shoes: Air Force 1s, Air Jordan 1s, Space Hippie 01s and Nike Dunks.

How does Bill work? The robot first creates a digital 3D model of the shoe to help locate details to clean on the upper, sidewalls and outsole. Then Bill gets to work and starts a process of deep cleaning with water-based cleaning products and rotating brushes in a car wash. “The advanced digital measurements help BILL use robotic precision to care for the areas your shoe needs most,” explains Nike in a release. Once the shoes are nice and clean, customers can choose patches to repair scuff marks on the top of their shoe. Finally, a new lining and laces made from recycled materials have been added.

According to Nike, the entire process takes about 45 minutes — and it’s completely free for shoppers.

The service will be available in Nike Town London in September, before Nike decide whether to roll it out to other stores around the world.

“Robots can do things that are difficult to do by hand, but when we used robotics as part of a recycling technology, we still want the service to be personal,” said Mr. Murphy-Reinhertz.

“BILL is an experiment with a specific purpose: Nike envisions a circular future where products are made with the intention of being reused, remade and discovered as something new,” Nike added.

This isn’t the first time Nike has unveiled futuristic technology – in 2019 the brand is launching self-lacing sneakers in ‘Marty McFly’ style.

Designed specifically for basketball, the Nike Adapt BB tightens or loosens automatically at the touch of a button on the shoes themselves or via a smartphone.

The range was initially only for sale in the US for $350 (£272), although they sold out almost immediately.