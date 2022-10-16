Nike co-founder says he will do anything he can to end Democrats’ 40-year hold on Oregon

Oregon’s richest man said he would do anything to end the Democrats’ 40-year hold on the state and prevent candidate Tina Kotek from winning the race to become the next governor.

Last week Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan after funding an independent’s campaign that turned the election into a struggle.

Analysts said his two-horse strategy suggested Knight wanted to keep the Democrat out of the governor’s mansion.

A section of the electorate in this liberal state has turned against the outgoing Democratic governor, blaming her for vigilant policies that have enabled an explosion of crime, drug use and homelessness.

In a rare interview, the 84-year-old Knight said he would do anything to end the Democrat’s stranglehold on power and described himself as “an anti-Tina person.”

“One of the political cartoons after our legislative session featured a person snorting cocaine from a mountain of white,” he told the New York Times.

It said, ‘Which of these is illegal in Oregon?’ And the answer was the plastic straw.’

Before that, he had given $3.75 million to Betsy Johnson, who was active as an independent.

His money has made the race an exciting one.

Voters are flirting with electing the state’s first Republican governor since 1982 — when Men at Work was number one and the year Diet Coke was launched.

The most recent polls give Drazan a slight edge over Kotek, with Johnson, a former Democrat, receiving enough support to act as a significant spoiler.

A poll published Wednesday by Clout Research, a GOP-affiliated company, reported that Drazan had a five-point lead over Kotek.

President Joe Biden arrived in Portland, Oregon on Friday for events to boost his candidate.

Biden introduced Kotek to the public during a fundraiser, saying she had “the lion of a heart,” while highlighting the huge commitment.

“As long as Trump controls the Republican Party, he will have an incredible impact on state legislatures,” he told the crowd at the Pacific Northwest Carpenters Institute.

He said the role and impact of governors is increasing exponentially.

“It’s a race that matters a lot outside of the state of Oregon,” he said.

Voters are drifting away from the Democratic Party in the region, disillusioned with leaders who have relaxed hard drug laws and presided over the record-breaking crime rate.

Biden arrived with a message that his administration was cutting medicine costs for the elderly and had passed legislation that will reduce inflation.

He brought it with a warning that things would return to trickle-down economics if Republicans turned a profit in next month’s midterms.

“We’ve been there,” he told an enthusiastic crowd in a community center hall.

“When the rich do well, it trickles down.

‘We will. I’m a bubble man.

“If the middle class is doing well, the workers have a way up and the rich just fine.”

Just two years ago, Biden won the state by 16 points in the presidential race, leading party operatives to hope he can bring disenchanted Democrats back to the fold.

Throughout the journey, however, there were useless reminders of the challenges his party faces. He had to compete for the limelight during his western swing with a troubling new inflation report and rising gas prices.

Some Democrats across the country eschew campaign appearances with a president whose approval rating remains below 5 percent.

But there have been those for what the White House considers official events, such as the one in Portland, where the president discusses his administration’s work.

Republicans in Oregon smell victory and portray Biden’s intervention as a final roll of the dice.

“All you can say about that is they’re scared, they’re desperate,” Drazan, the Republican nominee, said at a rally this week.

She has carefully kept Donald Trump and his allegations of voter fraud at bay, and has taken advantage of an independent candidate receiving support from Kotek.

Drazan’s team said Biden’s appearance suggested he knew the state was about to turn red for the first time since the 1980s.

“The DC political class is in complete panic to save Tina Kotek’s failed and failed campaign,” said John Burke, Drazan’s communications director.

He said the outgoing Democratic governor was blamed for homelessness, rising crime and higher costs, and that Oregon residents were ready for change.

“They know Christine Drazan is going to win this race and they can’t do anything to prevent that,” he said.

Portland is about on pace so far this year to match last year’s murder record

Homelessness has gotten so bad that tent camps have moved from downtown Portland to the surrounding suburbs, causing house prices to plummet

Democrats will hope Biden can win back disaffected Democrats.

“The Democratic governor’s nominee needs to bring in the kind of voter who would normally vote for Joe Biden in a race like this, and boost that turnout,” Leo Bergstein, a Portland public affairs adviser, told the Associated Press.

“She’s losing too many mainstream Democrats and unaffiliated voters to feel comfortable in this race.”

But Johnson, who last year resigned from the state Senate where she had served as a Democrat for 20 years, said Biden’s visit would only highlight the party’s fading grip on power.

“I hope he comes more often so Portland will finally clean up more of the garbage and tent towns Tina has created between the airport and downtown Portland,” she said.

Crime hit record highs in Portland last year in the wake of the Black Lives Matter riots, lax bail laws, general unrest caused by the pandemic and depleted police. In 2022, the numbers will match, or possibly exceed, those of last year.

Locals complain that Portland now has an abandoned downtown where rising crime rates and an epidemic of homelessness are scaring residents and visitors.