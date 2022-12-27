Nighttime temperatures trigger Code Blue in Albany

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Although temperatures have risen in recent days due to the Christmas chill, “real feel” values ​​in the evening hours have prompted the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) ) to declare a Code Blue alert in Albany. The alert is expected to last from today, Tuesday December 27, through Thursday December 29.

Code Blue is an outreach, transportation, and shelter protocol for engaging, relocating, and sheltering homeless individuals in Albany who may otherwise remain without shelter in times of extreme winter weather. Called when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or below and/or 12 inches of snow is expected. Wind chill is a factor that is also considered when determining whether or not to declare a Code Blue alert.

Albany-area shelters provide approximately 8,000 bed nights to homeless households in crisis annually, according to HATAS. In addition to shelter, homeless individuals and families receive food and clothing.

Christmas Dinner at Capital City Rescue Mission



According to Albany Capital City Rescue Mission Chief of Staff David Poach, several adults served by Code Blue are permanently leaving the streets and connected to long-term housing solutions. In addition to its facilities, Albany County residents in need can also go to the Emergency Shelter at 646 State Street, or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street for shelter.

All Social Services districts in the state are required to operate a Code Blue homeless program. If you see someone in your New York county who needs help, please contact your local homeless providers for more information.