‘Nightmarish’ shark with bulging eyes and a human-like smile is caught off the coast of Australia

A ‘sea monster’ was pulled from the depths off the coast of Australia by fishermen who were surprised when he hauled in a shark with beady eyes and a human-like smile.

The shark appeared to have rough, charcoal colored skin and a small mouth with tiny sharp teeth along the top and bottom.

The photo of the dead creature was shared on Facebook, sparking several theories about what kind of shark it is – some suggesting it was a cookie cutter shark or a goblin shark.

Dean Grubbs, associate director of research at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory, said Newsweekthat it looks like a gulper shark.

The hideous creature is said to be a thresher shark that is critically endangered around Australia due to overfishing

The shark was caught by a fisherman Trapman Bermagui on September 12.

He reeled the nightmarish fish into his boat from more than 2,000 feet below the surface off the coast of New South Wales, Live Science reports.

Trapnman Bermagui shared a photo of the lifeless creature on Facebook, which has garnered more than 1,000 likes and sparked several theories about what kind of shark it was.

Several users wrote that it was a cookie shark because of the small mouth and tiny, sharp teeth.

While many Facebook users thought the creature was a cookiecutter shark, one expert determined it was a gulper shark (pictured)

Others were amazed by the appearance of the sea monster, some saying it gave them “the biggest creeps”.

And a few people suggested it was a prehistoric creature.

But Fisher told Newsweek that it is ‘not a cookie cutter at all’, but is a rough-skinned shark, also known as a gulper shark.

This species is found in the Indian Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and parts of the Pacific Ocean.

According to Shark Research Institutethis shark has smooth skin, but the one caught recently had skin that looked like sandpaper.

This may be because the shark is dead.

This species can also be identified by its short first dorsal fin and the second placed higher than other sharks.

Males can grow up to 2.6 feet long, while females can measure up to three feet long.

And the gulper shark is critically endangered regionally around Australia.

The sharks are a hot commodity from fisheries that use their oil and meat.