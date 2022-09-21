Nightmares in your 40s or 50s may be a dementia warning sign, study claims

<!–

Dementia may be lurking around the corner for middle-aged adults who regularly experience nightmares, a study suggests.

Researchers say bad dreams become common in the years — and potentially even decades — before memory loss starts.

The team from the University of Birmingham said their findings were ‘important’ and could help spot patients in the ‘earliest stages’ of dementia.

Dr. Abidemi Otaiku, lead researcher, said: ‘Very few risk indicators for dementia can be identified as early as middle age.

“Although more needs to be done to confirm these links, we believe that bad dreams may be a useful way to identify individuals at high risk.”

This could allow doctors to adopt “strategies to slow the onset of the disease”, he added.

Eating healthy and exercising regularly are just two factors understood to reduce the risk of developing the horrific disorder, which affects 850,000 in the UK and 6 million in the US.

Although incurable, early identification of dementia can help slow the disease’s devastating progression.

The study, published in the journal eClinical Medicineconsisted of two parts.

During the first part of the project, 605 dementia-free adults aged between 35 and 64 were followed for an average of nine years.

They were asked to complete memory tests at the start of the study and again at the end. Volunteers were also asked about their sleeping patterns and whether they experienced nightmares.

Details from the memory test were used to track how quickly their brain power had deteriorated.

This is known as ‘cognitive decline’ and is a natural consequence of ageing. However, faster than expected decline can be a precursor to dementia.

More than 2,600 over 80s were involved in the second part of the study. None of the participants had dementia.

They were tracked for an average of five years and also grilled about their experiences with nightmares.

But instead of being asked to complete memory tests, researchers looked at medical records to determine whether the volunteers had been diagnosed with dementia.

Middle-aged adults who experienced at least two nightmares a week were four times more likely to experience ‘significant’ cognitive decline compared to those who suffered none.

Results also showed that over 80s plagued by nightmares were twice as likely to end up being diagnosed with dementia.

Scientists do not believe that nightmares – which 5 percent of adults suffer from regularly – cause dementia.

Instead, they believe they could potentially be a byproduct of neurodegeneration in the right frontal lobe.