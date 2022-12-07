Wednesday, December 7, 2022
News

Nightmare for commuters as a giant sinkhole opens up on a major highway in the center of the city

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Brisbane commuters could face long delays this morning after a pothole opened up on a road in the city centre. Two lanes have been closed on Coronation Dr in Auchenflower

By Ed Bourke for Nca Newswire

Published: | Updated:

Authorities are expecting heavy delays on roads into Brisbane this morning after a pothole opened up a crucial Inland Western artery on Thursday morning.

The sinkhole, which is approximately 1.5m wide and of unknown depth, was discovered in the early hours of Thursday morning, causing two lane closures on Coronation Dr near Land St in Auchenflower.

Only the left lane was open toward the city on the main highway, and the schedule for repairs was unclear.

All exit lanes remained open.

The Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads urged drivers to use caution in the area on its website.

The department has been contacted for comment.

