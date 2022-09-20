‘Night owls’ are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Staying up late at night can cause fat to accumulate in a person’s body and increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes as a result, a new study suggests.

Researchers at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, found that night owls had an increased risk of developing the life-changing condition because of the impact their abnormal sleep schedule has on their metabolism.

People who wake up earlier in the day are more likely to use fat as an energy source when resting or exercising than their counterparts. As a result, fat build-up is less likely among ‘early birds’ – making disease less likely.

This study adds to a growing body of research linking sleep timing and environment to the development of diabetes. A Northwestern University study published earlier this year found that having a light source present while sleeping could increase a person’s risk of developing the disease, which affects about ten percent of Americans.

Researchers found that people who get up are less likely to suffer from diabetes than night owls as their bodies burn more fat during the day (file photo)

“The differences in fat metabolism between ‘early birds’ and ‘night owls’ show that our body’s circadian rhythm (wake/sleep cycle) can affect how our bodies use insulin,” Dr Steven Malin, an assistant professor at Rutgers who focuses on metabolism, said in a message.

‘A sensitive or weakened ability to respond to the insulin hormone has major consequences for our health. This observation advances our understanding of how our body’s circadian rhythm affects our health.’

Researchers, who published their findings Tuesday in Experimental Physiology, collected data from 51 participants for the study.

They were split into two groups based on what the researchers described as a ‘chronotype’ – a person’s likelihood of being active at a particular time.

Half of them were considered ‘early birds’, those who often woke up early in the morning and went to bed earlier at night.

Older Americans who sleep with a light on are more likely to be overweight or have high blood pressure or diabetes, study finds Sleeping with a light on can potentially increase a person’s risk of suffering from several diet-related conditions such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a new study suggests. Researchers at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, found that the growing amount of light sources in everyday life can not only affect our sleep, but also our health. Previous research from the same school has already found a link between nighttime light exposure and a person’s metabolism, even putting them at risk for chronic disease. Experts recommend that people make sure to turn off the lights before going to bed, especially blue light, which is much more stimulating to the brain. This research also suggests that older Americans generally suffer more potential disadvantages from light exposure than their peers. “Older adults are already at higher risk for diabetes and cardiovascular disease, so we wanted to see if there was a difference in the frequency of these diseases related to light exposure at night,” Dr. Minjee Kim, neurology professor at Northwestern and author to investigation said in a statement.

‘Night owls’ wake up later in the day but are more likely to stay active throughout the night.

They used medical imaging to measure body mass and composition and sensitivity to insulin among each participant. Breath samples were used to measure a person’s fat and carbohydrate metabolism.

Fat and carbohydrates are the body’s two primary sources of energy, as they are burned during the day and to a greater extent if a person exercises.

Each participant ate a fixed diet that was controlled for calories and other nutritional elements. They were also told not to eat at night so that their sleeping metabolism would not affect the results.

The participants were scanned at three different intervals, at rest, after moderate exercise and after intense exercise. They were followed for a week as part of the study.

Those who were active during the day were more likely to use fat as an energy source. Fat accumulation in the body is a known risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

The early bird age group was also more sensitive to insulin, meaning their bodies didn’t need as much to regulate blood sugar.

In comparison, the more insulin-resistant ‘night owls’ would need more of the hormone to handle sugar. This is a clear risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

People who wake up and stay active earlier in the day are more likely to live a lifestyle that puts them at lower risk of developing the disease, researchers found.

“We also found that early birds are more physically active and have higher fitness levels than night owls, who are more sedentary throughout the day,” Malin continued.

“Further research is needed to examine the relationship between chronotype, exercise and metabolic adaptation to identify whether exercise earlier in the day has greater health benefits.”

The impact of sleep on the body’s metabolism, and specifically its link to obesity and diabetes, has been the subject of research among experts in recent months.

In a study published in July, a Northwestern team found that older Americans who slept with a nightcap on at night were 82 percent more likely to be obese and twice as likely to suffer from diabetes.