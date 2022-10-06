Night noodle markets, Sydney: Man’s scathing review of famous foodie event on TikTok

<!–

A Sydney foodie has slammed the famous Night Noodles Market as not ‘worth the hype’ after paying $63 for seven donuts and waiting too long for substandard food.

Brandon Nguyen shared a video Wednesday review of the markets that disappeared from Sydney for two years during the Covid pandemic.

He started the video with his favorite purchase from the event, two pork skewers for $16.

“They were actually quite good – but it went downhill from here,” Mr Nguyen said.

His next purchase was a $23 box of ‘flying noodles’, which featured long noodles dumped over a fork to appear as if they were floating.

Sydney foodie Brandon Nguyen said the food at the famous Sydney Noodle Night Market was overpriced and not worth the wait (pictured, Mr Nguyen looking at his disappointing noodles)

“These noodles are really just all flash and no substance,” he said.

‘It tasted so weird, it actually made me sad.’

However, the most disappointing meal of the night seemed to be a pair of chicken satay rolls which he said were made from ‘frozen’ bread with an hour long wait.

Mr. Nguyen’s last purchase was a box of nine donuts, which set him back a whopping $63.

“The donuts were good, but not $9 each good,” he said.

Viewers during the video thanked Mr. Nguyen for his honest review and shared their own experiences in the market.

‘Loved it years ago! Too many people there, wait times are just insane,’ one person commented on the video.

Sir. Nguyen (above) said he waited an hour for two satay chicken rolls at the Sydney Night Noodle Market

Sir. Nguyen slammed a pack of overpriced donuts (above) that cost $63 for a pack of seven

‘We left after seeing how long the queues were. This confirms our choice,’ another commenter said.

“No, it used to be great four years ago,” wrote another.

The Sydney Noodles Night Market is held in Prince Alfred Park, Surry Hills, until Sunday with varying opening hours.

The market was canceled on Wednesday and Thursday due to bad weather and organizers encouraged people to check their Facebook page for updates.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Night Noodle Markets for comment.