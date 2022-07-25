Nigerian senator’s wife accused of plotting to traffick homeless man from Lagos is granted bail

The wife of a Nigerian senator charged with conspiracy to smuggle a homeless man into the UK to harvest a kidney for her daughter has been released on bail.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, along with her husband Ike Ekweremadu, 60, are said to have smuggled the 21-year-old into London from the streets of Lagos to harvest his organ.

They are accused of conspiracy to smuggle him in order to transplant his organs to their daughter who is suffering from kidney failure.

Ike, a lawyer and former vice president of the Nigerian Senate, and Beatrice, an accountant, appeared Friday at the Old Bailey for a bail hearing.

The husband has been denied bail.

She is charged with arranging or facilitating the travel of another person for the purpose of exploitation, between August 1 last year and May 5, under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Ike is charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of another for the purpose of exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

London’s Ordinary Sergeant, Judge Richard Marks, said: “The position is that I have granted bail to Beatrice on some fairly strict terms, but I have refused bail to Ike.”

The prosecutors will not appeal the decision, the court heard.

Prosecutor Tim Probert-Wood previously said it involved “exploitation and harvesting of an organ.”

He said: ‘The case began on May 5, 2022, when the complainant turned himself in to Staines Police Station, claiming that he had been transported to this country to have his kidney removed.

He arrived on February 20, 2022 and was taken to the Royal Free Hospital where tests were performed.

“For the purpose of being there, he didn’t agree to have his kidney taken.

“He returned to the house where he was staying and his treatment changed drastically.

“He described being treated effectively like a slave.”

The victim allegedly escaped from the address and was homeless for three days before showing up at Staines Police Station.

Ike and Beatrice were arrested in the UK on June 21 after flying to Heathrow from Turkey.

Martin Hicks, QC, who is defending Ike, said: “We deny there was any exploitation or intent to do this.

“The argument will be factual denial.”

The couple is due to appear at the Old Bailey on August 4.