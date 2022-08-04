A wealthy Nigerian politician, his wife and a London doctor face a preliminary trial next May on charges of an alleged organ harvesting plot.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a lawyer and district senator for the People’s Democratic Party in Nigeria, his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, an accountant, and Obinna Obeta, 50, a doctor, are charged with the organ harvesting plot after they allegedly become the husband of the streets of Lagos, Nigeria.

Prosecutors allege they planned to have his kidney removed at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north-west London, so that it could be given to their daughter who is suffering from kidney failure.

The man allegedly refused to agree to the procedure after undergoing tests.

The Ekweremadus, of Willesden Green, in north-west London, is said to have treated him as a slave before he ‘escaped’ and went to Staines Police Station in Surrey.

The alleged violations allegedly took place between August 1 last year and May 5.

Wealthy Nigerian politician Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (pictured together) and London doctor Obinna Obeta, 50, face a preliminary trial next May on charges related to an alleged organ harvesting plot

The couple was arrested at Heathrow Airport on June 21 after arriving on a flight from Turkey.

Ike Ekweremadu and Obinna Obeta, from Southwark, South London, are charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate a man’s travel for the purpose of exploitation.

Mrs. Ekweremadu and Obeta are accused of arranging the man’s travel for the purpose of exploitation.

On Thursday, Ms Ekweremadu, who has been released on bail, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea and evidence hearing, with Ekweremadu and Obeta also attending via video link from Wandsworth and Belmarsh prisons.

The defendants were not asked to enter pleadings during the hearing and spoke only to confirm their identities.

Judge Richard Marks QC said the case would be heard by a Supreme Court judge.

The trio are accused of the organ harvesting plan after they allegedly took the man off the streets of Lagos, Nigeria. Pictured Ike Ekweremadu, 60, lawyer and district senator for the People’s Democratic Party in Nigeria

He identified a preliminary trial from May 2 next year with an estimated duration of three to four weeks.

A further plea and case management hearing was rescheduled for October 31.

The judge granted Ms Ekweremadu conditional bail and sent the male defendants into custody.

Prosecutor Tim Probert-Wood previously said it involved “exploitation and harvesting of an organ.”

He said: ‘The case began on May 5, 2022, when the complainant turned himself in to Staines Police Station, claiming that he had been transported to this country to have his kidney removed.

Prosecutors allege they planned to have his kidney removed at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north-west London, so that it could be given to their daughter who is suffering from kidney failure. The Ekweremadus (pictured), from Willesden Green, in north-west London, is said to have treated him like a slave before “escaping” and heading to Staines Police Station in Surrey.

He arrived on February 20, 2022 and was taken to the Royal Free Hospital where tests were performed.

“For the purpose of being there, he didn’t agree to have his kidney taken.

“He returned to the house where he was staying and his treatment changed drastically.

“He described being treated effectively like a slave.”

Martin Hicks, QC, who is defending Ike, said: “We deny there was any exploitation or intent to do this.

“The argument will be factual denial.”