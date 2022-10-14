Nigerian lecturers end 8-month strike protesting conditions

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) – Nigerian teachers have called off their 8-month strike to protest their terms, the union chairman told The Associated Press.

The strike was suspended early Friday after a meeting of union leaders considered compromises with the government, said Emmanuel Osodeke, chair of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

He gave no further details about the decision, which came days after the union met with Nigerian lawmakers.

However, the union warned that the problems have not been resolved.

“While appreciating the commendable efforts of the House of Representatives leadership and other patriotic Nigerians involved in the matter, NEC (National Executive Council) noted with regret that the disputed issues have yet to be satisfactorily addressed,” the statement said. union in a statement. a statement issued Friday.

University strikes are common in Nigeria, but the latest is one of the longest in many years. It disrupted learning in nearly all of Nigeria’s more than 100 public universities with an estimated 2.5 million students.

Most teachers at Nigerian universities are members of the academic staff association, which meant that students were unable to find other teachers.

The teachers launched the union action at a time when the Nigerian education sector is struggling to recover from a COVID-19 lockdown and after a previous strike that lasted most of 2020. They are demanding a review of their terms of service, including the platform the government uses to pay for their revenues and improved funding for the universities.

Not all demands have been met, the union said, but two local courts have ordered them to return to work as negotiations continue.

The news of the strike’s suspension made many students eager to return to classes.

“I’m a bit happy because I didn’t expect to resume my academic session until next year,” said Adenekan Ayomide, a sophomore at the University of Abuja who has worked as a taxi driver since the start of the strike.

