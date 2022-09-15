Nigerian inflation hits 17-year high

Inflation in Nigeria hit a 17-year high in August, driven by rising prices of food, diesel and a weakened currency, data released by the statistics agency on Thursday showed.

Nigeria has experienced double-digit inflation since March 2016, but the situation has been exacerbated by a chronic shortage of dollars and global price pressures from the war in Ukraine.

The National Bureau of Statistics said food inflation was 23 percent in August, up from 22 percent in July, due to an increase in the cost of basic necessities such as bread, cereal, meat and other items. The increase, the seventh consecutive year, follows July’s 19.6 percent.

The Lagos-based Financial Derivatives Company said in a note that “the combined effects of uncertainty, global supply disruptions and higher logistics costs are still negatively impacting overall prices”.

While food prices have fallen as a result of a grain supply agreement between Russia and Ukraine, a weaker naira has prevented Nigeria from taking advantage, FDC said.

The Nigerian currency has depreciated by nearly 25 percent against the dollar since the beginning of the year. Core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, has risen to 17.2 percent as depreciating currencies and high transportation costs take their toll.

The central bank of Nigeria has raised interest rates by 250 basis points to 14 percent since May. Analysts say a 50 basis point increase could be made at the next meeting of the bank’s monetary policy committee on Sept. 26.

But Pieter Scribante of Oxford Economics Africa, an advisory group, said a rate hike is unlikely to be effective in curbing inflation. “Inflation is driven by supply-side factors such as higher input costs and food shortages, which limit the overall policy effectiveness of higher interest rates,” said Scribante, who forecast inflation to peak in the fourth quarter of 2022, with only a winding down expected. . next year.

Nigeria’s economy relies on US dollars to pay import bills and a chronic dollar shortage has negatively impacted prices. Oil revenues contribute nearly 90 percent of the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

But Nigeria has not benefited from the rise in oil prices caused by Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Rampant oil theft has left a dent in Nigeria’s treasury, estimated by the state oil company at $1 billion in the first quarter of the year. In August, crude oil production was 1.1 million barrels per day, well below Nigeria’s 1.8 million OPEC quota. High oil prices have also caused the government to pay more for the petroleum subsidies its citizens enjoy.

The central bank has introduced strict currency controls to ration dwindling reserves. Companies such as airlines are struggling to repatriate ticket revenue in Nigeria. Importers and other companies unable to access bank dollars have been forced to buy dollars on the black market, where the naira trades freely against the dollar at nearly 50 percent higher than the official rate.