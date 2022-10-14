Nigerian city celebrates its many twins with annual festival

IGBO-ORA, Nigeria (AP) – Twins appear to be unusually abundant in Nigeria’s southwestern town of Igbo-Ora.

Nearly every family here has twins or other multiples, says local chef Jimoh Titiloye.

For the past 12 years, the community has hosted an annual festival to celebrate twins. This year’s event, held earlier this month, involved more than 1,000 twins and attracted participants from even France, organizers said.

There is no proven scientific explanation for the high number of twins in Igbo-Ora, a city of at least 200,000 inhabitants 135 kilometers (83 miles) south of Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos. But many in Igbo-Ora believe it can be traced back to women’s diets. Alake Olawunmi, a mother of twins, attributes it to a local delicacy called amala, which is made from yam flour.

John Ofem, a gynecologist based in the capital Abuja, says it could very well be “that there are things they eat there that have high levels of certain hormones that are now resulting in what we call multiple ovulation.”

While that might explain the higher-than-normal number of fraternal twins in Igbo-Ora, the town also has a significant number of identical twins. Those are instead the result of a single fertilized egg dividing in half — not because of hyperovulation.

Taiwo Ojeniyi, a Nigerian student, said he attended the festival with his twin brother “to celebrate the uniqueness” of multiple births.

“We cherish twins, while in some parts of the world they condemn twins,” he said. “It’s a blessing from God.”

