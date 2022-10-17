Nigeria races to assist flood victims; death toll tops 600

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) – The death toll from flooding in Nigeria has risen to 603 this year as local authorities rush to get relief supplies for hundreds of thousands being evacuated from their flooded homes.

More than 1.3 million people have been displaced by the disaster, which has affected people in 33 of Nigeria’s 36 states, the humanitarian ministry said late Sunday.

At least 340,000 hectares of land have also been affected, raising fears of food supply disruptions. Armed conflict has already threatened production in the northwestern and central regions of Nigeria, which produce much of what the country eats.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari instructed “all concerned to work to restore normalcy,” the presidency said in a statement.

Nigeria experiences annual flooding, especially in coastal areas, but this year’s flooding is the worst in more than a decade. Authorities blame this year’s disaster on the release of excess water from the Lagdo dam in neighboring Cameroon and on unusual rainfall.

The floods have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria, where more than 3 million people have already been displaced by armed violence, mainly in the troubled northern region, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center.

Sadiya Umar Farouq, Nigeria’s humanitarian minister, warned that five states are still at risk of flooding until the end of November.

“We are calling on respective state governments, local government councils and communities to prepare for more flooding by evacuating people living in flood plains to higher elevations,” Farouq said.

Last week, President Buhari approved 12,000 tons of grains for flood victims, the humanitarian minister said.

